‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi: Lawmakers’ careers ‘insignificant’ compared to survival of America’s kids

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: ‘There’s a sense of urgency’- Gun policy possibilities after the Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The questions come after every mass shooting. When will it end? How can we keep our families and ourselves safe? What needs to change? Will anything change? History shows mixed results for those calling for gun control legislation. In Texas, the legislative response after mass shootings has led to laws aiming to […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#United States#Celebrities#American Pie#Americans#Robb Elementary School
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Beto O’Rourke interrupts news conference on Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted a Wednesday news conference about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers. Use the video player above to watch a clip. “You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. Several of those on the stage reacted to the interruption. This included Senator […]
UVALDE, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shooter was ‘unobstructed’ and entered unlocked Uvalde school door before massacre, DPS said Thursday

UVALDE, Texas — Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that a gunman was able to enter an elementary school “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked before he slaughtered 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. Escalon also said Salvador Ramos, 18, did not encounter any […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Olton ISD staff armed and ready for any situation

LUBBOCK, Texas – The recent school shooting in Uvalde has sparked more controversy over the issue of gun control and if teachers should be armed. One West Texas school has implemented armed staff since 2018. Those with Olton ISD said it’s completely voluntary for their staff to decide whether they want to have a gun […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

