Food Safety

More recalls of products containing Jif peanut butter due to salmonella

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3tdE_0frKORye00

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW ) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced several more recalls with the recent outbreak of salmonella involving Jif peanut butter.

In the last few days, the FDA has recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products from Del Monte , fudge by Fudgeamentals sold at some Walmart stores , store-prepared items containing peanut butter sold at Albertsons , and fresh-cut fruit snack trays and cups sold by Country Fresh.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , several illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Jif peanut butter recalled for salmonella contamination

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

DEL MONTE RECALL

Brand Description UPC Best If used by
Del Monte Apple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz 717524102393 5/24/2022- 5/30/2022
Del Monte Apples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz. 717524720979 5/24/2022 – 5/30/2022
Del Monte Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524784698 5/26/2022 – 05/29/2022
Del Monte PB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz 717524770806 5/24/2022 -5/28/2022
Del Monte Apple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524655011 5/24/2022 -5/29/2022
7-Eleven Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 052548683146 5/24/2022 – 5/26/2022
7-Eleven Celery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz 052548682712 5/24/2022 -05/25/2022
7-Eleven Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 52548683146 5/24/2022- 5/26/2022
Circle-K Apple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524716309 5/24/2022 -5/30/2022
Get Go Apples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz 0030034937706 5/26/2022- 5/29/2022

Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET or visit Del Monte’s website .

FUDGEAMENTALS RECALL

Description UPC Lot No. Packaging Type Brand
WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC) 		681131036207 21-335 Clear
Plastic
Container 		Walmart
WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY 		681131400749 21-300,
21-301,
21-305 		Clear
Plastic
Container 		Walmart
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS 		840235800026 22042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378 		Clear
Plastic
Container 		Fudgeamentals
VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS 		840235800385 22-059 Clear
Plastic
Container 		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS 		840235800415 22-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161 		Clear
Plastic
Container 		Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS 		840235800422 21-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326 		Clear
Plastic
Container 		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS 		840235800569 22059001,
22083005,
22130393 		Clear
Plastic
Container 		Fudgeamentals
TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS 		840235800811 22059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394 		Clear
Plastic
Container 		Fudgeamentals

The UPC can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.

The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.

ALBERTSONS RECALL

Product Name Sell Thru Dates Size Packaging S tates Banners
MINI
PEANUT
BUTTER
CREAM PIE 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22 		Each Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid 		Washington Haggen
APPLES
SLICED WITH
PEANUT
BUTTER 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22 		8 oz Clear plastic cup and lid Colorado, Idaho,
Montana, Nevada,
North Dakota,
Oregon, Utah,
Wyoming 		Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
CELERY &
PEANUT
BUTTER CUP 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22 		7 oz Clear plastic cup and lid Alaska, Colorado,
Idaho, Montana,
Nebraska, Nevada,
New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon,
South Dakota, Utah,
Washington,
Wyoming 		Albertsons, Carrs-
Safeway, Eagle,
Lucky, Safeway
CHOCOLATE PEANUT
BUTTER CUP 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including Jul
20, 22 		5 oz Clear plastic cup
overwrapped in plastic 		Washington Haggen
DELI SNACK
PEANUT
BTR/TRAIL
MIX COMBO 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22 		9 oz Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid 		Alaska, Arkansas,
Colorado, Idaho,
Louisiana, Nebraska,
New Mexico,
Oregon, South
Dakota, Texas,
Washington,
Wyoming 		Albertsons, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,
Randalls, Safeway,
Tom Thumb
Grab & Go Apple &
Celery Tray w/Peanut
Butter 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22 		Each Clear plastic container and lid New Mexico, Texas United, Amigos,
Market Street,
Albertsons Market.
PEANUT
BUTTER &
CHOC FILLED
JMBO
CUPCAKE 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22 		7.92 oz Clear plastic bottom and
lid 		California, Hawaii, Nevada Safeway,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save
READYMEALS
PB & TRAIL
MIX SNACK 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22 		7.60 oz Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid 		Maine,
Massachusetts, New
Hampshire, Rhode
Island, Vermont 		Shaw’s, Star Market
READYMEALS
QUAD PB
APPLE
CELERY
PRETZEL 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22 		7 oz Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid 		Alaska, Arkansas,
California, Colorado,
Hawaii, Idaho,
Illinois, Indiana,
Iowa, Louisiana,
Montana, Nevada,
North Dakota,
Oregon, Texas, Utah,
Washington,
Wyoming 		Albertsons,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, Carrs-
Safeway, Eagle,
Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,
Randalls, Safeway,
Tom Thumb, Vons
READYMEALS
QUAD PB
APPLE
PRETZEL
BROWNIE 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22 		6 oz Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid 		Alaska, Arizona,
California, Colorado,
Connecticut,
Delaware, Hawaii,
Idaho, Maryland,
Montana, Nevada,
New Jersey, New
Mexico, New York,
North Dakota,
Oregon,
Pennsylvania, Texas,
Utah, Virginia,
Washington,
Washington DC,
Wyoming 		ACME, Albertsons,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,
King’s, Balducci’s,
Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,
Safeway, Vons
SCRATCH PIE PEANUT
BUTTER CRM
9IN 		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22 		Each Black plastic tray with
clear plastic dome lid 		Washington Haggen

Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

COUNTRY FRESH RECALL

Brand Product UPC Size Best By Dates
Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 0 74641 00044 6 6.5 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 0 74641 32841 0 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 0 74641 07336 5 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 6 88267 55369 1 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 0 77890 41413 2 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 0 41735 04810 3 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22

Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

