See photos below of an abandoned Heritage Park in Colonie before it was leveled in 2009. This one hurts, I can't lie. Anytime I see a place in the Capital Region left "abandoned," I'm always naturally curious to see it. But this one hurt because I grew up going to games here, even interned with the Albany-Colonie Yankees back in 1992. I was there - along with over 10,000 fans - when Ron Guidry made a rehab start for the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

COLONIE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO