One woman is dead, and a man is behind bars facing DWI charges, after a crash on the Northway. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New Jersey slammed his vehicle into the back of another car driven by 22-year-old Katryn Fisher of Ballston Spa.

COLONIE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO