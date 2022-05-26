Entering final year of contract, Johnson skips OTAs

Diontae Johnson, entering the final year of his rookie contract, did not attend this week’s Steelers’ organized team activities.

Johnson’s absence was confirmed to 93.7 The Fan by fellow wideout Chase Claypool.

A year ago, Johnson led the Steelers with 107 receptions and 1,161 receiving yards. He scored eight touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

But his absence has been noticeable this week as the Steelers attempt to figure out their quarterback situation.

“I didn’t want to be at home when all these guys are getting reps together,” Claypool said. “I thought it was important.”

Claypool, however, did come to Johnson’s defense.

“I know he’s grinding no matter where he is,” Claypool said. “I know a lot of people are looking into it, but I don’t look into it too much. He’s perfecting his craft and he’s going to come ball out.”

Entering his third season, Claypool downplayed the meaningfulness of Johnson’s presence in this week’s voluntary sessions, echoing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who emphasized the voluntary nature of the practices earlier this week.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” he said. “I know people make it a big deal because they need clicks and stuff. It’s not a big deal. We’re going to get our work in in the offseason.

Johnson could be in line for a big payday, as top receivers in the NFL have cashed in this offseason.

But the Steelers appear to be making plans to move on after this season without the 25-year-old, who has had a history of drops, leading the NFL with 13 in 2020.

The team drafted a pair of wideouts in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, who both are capable of playing on the outside, like Johnson.

Johnson also did not show up for his youth football camp the past weekend . The event's organizer told disgruntled parents the Johnson had a flight to Pittsburgh delayed. Now, however, it appears that the receiver may not have ever come to Pittsburgh.

“He’s been (on the team) for a little bit and he’s studying his playbook, regardless of where he’s at,” Claypool said. “I think he’ll be alright. I know we miss him, but he has to take his time and perfect his craft.”