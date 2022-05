We all have that crazy ex in our lives. Hopefully they never tried to do anything close to this. Looks like over in Amarillo, Texas a woman no longer has to worry about her ex boyfriend ruining her life. Back in April of 2021, David Holland attempted to set his ex-girlfriend's trailer on fire. He dumped gasoline around the property and all over the front door. The woman was alerted by a security camera that someone was going around the property.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO