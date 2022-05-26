5 things to know about weather for Memorial Day weekend

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you’re planning on getting outside for a hike, bike ride, or even a barbeque to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, expect a warm weekend ahead .

Here are five things to know about the forecast this weekend, according to the Pinpoint Weather Team :

It will be dry and partly sunny on Friday with a high around 90 degrees

High cloudiness arrives on Saturday with highs around 90 degrees

The summer-like afternoon thunderstorm pattern will start on Sunday with a 20% chance of storms and highs in the 80s

On Memorial Day, expect a high of 78 degrees with dry conditions in the morning

There will be a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Monday

