Dean Knudson's resignation from the Wisconsin Elections Commission came after Ron Johnson said he had lost support from GOP

MADISON – A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced his resignation this week after U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson took a rare step into state politics and told a top GOP lawmaker that the commissioner had lost support from his own party.

Dean Knudson, already under fire from his own party over his refusal to embrace false claims about the 2020 election , said in his announcement that he was leaving his post because members of his party at the "highest levels" made clear he should not run to be commission chairman — an election that was supposed to take place Wednesday but was delayed by Knudson's resignation.

A spokeswoman for Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that the state's senior U.S. senator talked to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to "express his belief that Dean Knudson had lost the confidence of the grassroots Republicans in representing their interests on the Wisconsin Elections Commission."

"As the senator has traveled around the state, election integrity continues to be a primary concern of the grassroots," Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in a statement. "He never suggested that Dean (Knudson) resign and continues to believe the number one goal regarding election integrity is to restore confidence in our election system for every Wisconsinite — Republican, Democrat and independent."

Knudson said Thursday he was resigning because he thought it was in the best interest of the state and the Republican Party, and did not feel pressured to leave.

“I would not be pressured out and I wasn't pressured out,” he said. “I left because I just felt like at this point Republicans deserve to have someone that can effectively represent them. And I had gotten to the point that I didn't feel like that could happen.”

Knudson stunned his colleagues with his resignation and said he had been effectively excommunicated from his party because he refused to dispute President Joe Biden's 2020 victory over Donald Trump.

He said he was leaving the commission because "I cannot be effective in my role representing Republicans on the commission."

"It's been made clear to me that from the highest levels of the Republican Party in Wisconsin that there was a deep desire that I not be chair. And that's fine," Knudson said.

He said he was not pressured by Vos, who appointed him to the commission and will get to select his replacement.

Knudson's announced departure pushed the commissioners to delay the election of their next chair. Knudson and Republican commissioner Robert Spindell are the only eligible commissioners to be elected chairman for the next two years because of state rules requiring Republican and Democratic members take turns being chair.

Following Knudson's resignation, commissioners voted 5-1 to delay a vote to choose the next chair to June.

Spindell, who in 2020 posed as a presidential elector for Trump , said Thursday the meeting made clear to him that the Democratic members of the commission were not going to support him as chairman.

Vos, who appointed Knudson to the commission in 2017, told the Associated Press on Thursday he does not have a "litmus test" for whom he will choose to replace Knudson.

He said he has not ruled out anyone, including former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman whom he hired in 2021 to review the 2020 election and continues to pay thousands of taxpayer dollars per month despite failing to produce evidence of foul play.

Sen. Kathy Bernier expresses interest in Wisconsin Elections Commission position

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, a former Chippewa County election clerk who leads the Senate's elections committee and is not seeking re-election, said she called Vos Wednesday night to express her interest in being appointed to the commission.

"It would make the Trumpians absolutely go out of their minds, which would be fun," said Bernier, who has received even more criticism than Knudson from members of her party for refusing to embrace Trump's election distortions and being an outspoken critic of Gableman .

"There is no one that knows and understands the election laws and the election procedures like I do," Bernier said. "I have a knowledge base that would be helpful. I would serve ... but everything right now (is) hyper-political. And every decision that has been made in the last year-and-a-half to two years has been purely political. And so, I would not make it a good political choice."

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, a Republican from New Berlin who sits on the Assembly elections committee and is not seeking re-election, said he is not interested in replacing Knudson.

"I didn't realize Dean was even thinking about resigning but the rest of them should all resign too," he said.

Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chairwoman of the commission, said she could reach agreements with Knudson and feared it would be more difficult to do so with his replacement.

“I do think it’s a loss to the commission to have him go and that’s despite the fact that we frequently sparred and often did not agree,” Jacobs said. “However, I do believe that he believed in the orderly administration of elections. He worked to that end. We could usually eventually find the common ground along that basis and he behaved ethically.”

Bernier said she would "hit the roof" if Vos appointed Gableman.

Vos has called for the resignation of the Wisconsin Elections Commission director and in recent weeks backed the false claim that widespread voter fraud manipulated the outcome of the 2020 election.

He hired Gableman to begin a $676,000 taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election that has focused heavily on WEC practices and suggested foul play without evidence .

As the commission has become a symbol of baseless claims of fraud to Republicans who deny Trump's legitimate election loss, all four Republican candidates for governor have proposed abolishing the commission altogether and most want to put its duties in a partisan office.

Dean Knudson says lies about Donald Trump winning Wisconsin in 2020 election have ripple effect

As he did at Wednesday’s meeting, Knudson said Republicans need to shift their focus away from the 2020 presidential election and accept that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. They risk losing contests this fall if they don’t, he said.

“It needs to be emphasized that our elections are fair and clean and trustworthy,” Knudson said. “Our voter lists are the cleanest they've ever been. Machines are accurate. There’s no evidence that election fraud is the reason Trump lost Wisconsin, and that’s not for lack of looking. So it’s time for my party to pivot towards the future and the issues that are facing Wisconsin families and leave behind all the focus on conspiracy theories.”

“One of the only ways that Republicans can lose in close districts in the coming elections will be if they've demonstrated to voters that they have a refusal to accept that painful truth that Trump lost the election in 2020,” he said.

Recounts, court rulings and independent reviews have found the 2020 election was conducted properly. A vocal contingent of Republicans have disagreed with those findings, which Knudson attributed to a series of lies about the election, including ones from attorneys aligned with Trump

“It's a bottom-up phenomenon,” he said “So it started with individuals like Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell. Moving up to Rudy Giuliani, and then even closer advisers to the president, where their fervent belief in what I think we all know now were wild conspiracy theories, about data servers in Europe, and Venezuelan involvement in election machine companies.”

“But when someone that you've always trusted in the past, come to respect and trust their word, tells you something, it's human nature to believe it. And then when the next person tells it, you believe it even more. And as it worked all the way to the top, and then continued to be repeated. It is very hard now for some people to accept that.

"What they've been told over and over again, by people that they've always trusted is not in fact accurate. There ends up being a cognitive dissonance there, that makes it very difficult to accept that.”

Knudson put his emphasis on Trump’s advisers rather than Trump, who has poured his energy into lies about the election.

Asked if he thought Trump shouldered most of the blame for false beliefs about the election, Knudson said, “I think Republican candidates — and at this point, I count him as a candidate — my advice to them is to pivot and stop talking about conspiracy theories.”

Knudson praises Robin Vos despite the Assembly Speaker saying he 'probably' should be charged

In addition to appointing Knudson to the commission, Vos last year gave Gableman a $676,000 taxpayer-funded budget to review the 2020 election. Gableman in March called on the Legislature to consider taking on the legally impossible task of decertifying the election — an idea Vos opposes.

Knudson declined to say what he thought of Gableman’s work but praised Vos for standing up to the GOP base by saying the election can’t be decertified.

“He displays a measure of political courage,” Knudson said. “That is a rare commodity in politics.”

Vos in November said Knudson and four other commissioners “probably” should be charged with crimes for how voting was conducted in nursing homes in 2020.

Knudson stood by the commission’s nursing home policies and downplayed Vos calling for him to be charged.

“Even people that agree 99% of the time will occasionally disagree,” Knudson said. “And as good as he is, he's not infallible and on that issue he's just wrong.”

State law says clerks must send poll workers to nursing homes ahead of elections to help residents vote. The commission told clerks to sidestep that law in 2020 and mail absentee ballots to nursing homes because the facilities weren’t allowing visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Few objected to the commission’s guidance at the time, but many Republicans began to raise concerns after Trump lost. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called for charges, but so far no prosecutor has agreed to issue any.

Knudson said Schmaling had acted improperly.

“I think that unfortunately there are people in politics that crave the spotlight," Knudson said. "And sometimes that drives them to do things that are really being driven by a desire to get attention. And I think that's exactly what went on in this county — a failure to understand the law, a misuse of the office of sheriff, of the public resources of Racine County.”

