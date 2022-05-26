ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dean Knudson's resignation from the Wisconsin Elections Commission came after Ron Johnson said he had lost support from GOP

By Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzTSo_0frKNLtJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdlzV_0frKNLtJ00

MADISON – A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced his resignation this week after U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson took a rare step into state politics and told a top GOP lawmaker that the commissioner had lost support from his own party.

Dean Knudson, already under fire from his own party over his refusal to embrace false claims about the 2020 election , said in his announcement that he was leaving his post because members of his party at the "highest levels" made clear he should not run to be commission chairman — an election that was supposed to take place Wednesday but was delayed by Knudson's resignation.

A spokeswoman for Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that the state's senior U.S. senator talked to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to "express his belief that Dean Knudson had lost the confidence of the grassroots Republicans in representing their interests on the Wisconsin Elections Commission."

"As the senator has traveled around the state, election integrity continues to be a primary concern of the grassroots," Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in a statement. "He never suggested that Dean (Knudson) resign and continues to believe the number one goal regarding election integrity is to restore confidence in our election system for every Wisconsinite — Republican, Democrat and independent."

Knudson said Thursday he was resigning because he thought it was in the best interest of the state and the Republican Party, and did not feel pressured to leave.

“I would not be pressured out and I wasn't pressured out,” he said. “I left because I just felt like at this point Republicans deserve to have someone that can effectively represent them. And I had gotten to the point that I didn't feel like that could happen.”

Knudson stunned his colleagues with his resignation and said he had been effectively excommunicated from his party because he refused to dispute President Joe Biden's 2020 victory over Donald Trump.

He said he was leaving the commission because "I cannot be effective in my role representing Republicans on the commission."

"It's been made clear to me that from the highest levels of the Republican Party in Wisconsin that there was a deep desire that I not be chair. And that's fine," Knudson said.

He said he was not pressured by Vos, who appointed him to the commission and will get to select his replacement.

Knudson's announced departure pushed the commissioners to delay the election of their next chair. Knudson and Republican commissioner Robert Spindell are the only eligible commissioners to be elected chairman for the next two years because of state rules requiring Republican and Democratic members take turns being chair.

Following Knudson's resignation, commissioners voted 5-1 to delay a vote to choose the next chair to June.

Spindell, who in 2020 posed as a presidential elector for Trump , said Thursday the meeting made clear to him that the Democratic members of the commission were not going to support him as chairman.

Vos, who appointed Knudson to the commission in 2017, told the Associated Press on Thursday he does not have a "litmus test" for whom he will choose to replace Knudson.

He said he has not ruled out anyone, including former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman whom he hired in 2021 to review the 2020 election and continues to pay thousands of taxpayer dollars per month despite failing to produce evidence of foul play.

Sen. Kathy Bernier expresses interest in Wisconsin Elections Commission position

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, a former Chippewa County election clerk who leads the Senate's elections committee and is not seeking re-election, said she called Vos Wednesday night to express her interest in being appointed to the commission.

"It would make the Trumpians absolutely go out of their minds, which would be fun," said Bernier, who has received even more criticism than Knudson from members of her party for refusing to embrace Trump's election distortions and being an outspoken critic of Gableman .

"There is no one that knows and understands the election laws and the election procedures like I do," Bernier said. "I have a knowledge base that would be helpful. I would serve ... but everything right now (is) hyper-political. And every decision that has been made in the last year-and-a-half to two years has been purely political. And so, I would not make it a good political choice."

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, a Republican from New Berlin who sits on the Assembly elections committee and is not seeking re-election, said he is not interested in replacing Knudson.

"I didn't realize Dean was even thinking about resigning but the rest of them should all resign too," he said.

Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chairwoman of the commission, said she could reach agreements with Knudson and feared it would be more difficult to do so with his replacement.

“I do think it’s a loss to the commission to have him go and that’s despite the fact that we frequently sparred and often did not agree,” Jacobs said. “However, I do believe that he believed in the orderly administration of elections. He worked to that end. We could usually eventually find the common ground along that basis and he behaved ethically.”

Bernier said she would "hit the roof" if Vos appointed Gableman.

Vos has called for the resignation of the Wisconsin Elections Commission director and in recent weeks backed the false claim that widespread voter fraud manipulated the outcome of the 2020 election.

He hired Gableman to begin a $676,000 taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election that has focused heavily on WEC practices and suggested foul play without evidence .

As the commission has become a symbol of baseless claims of fraud to Republicans who deny Trump's legitimate election loss, all four Republican candidates for governor have proposed abolishing the commission altogether and most want to put its duties in a partisan office.

Dean Knudson says lies about Donald Trump winning Wisconsin in 2020 election have ripple effect

As he did at Wednesday’s meeting, Knudson said Republicans need to shift their focus away from the 2020 presidential election and accept that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. They risk losing contests this fall if they don’t, he said.

“It needs to be emphasized that our elections are fair and clean and trustworthy,” Knudson said. “Our voter lists are the cleanest they've ever been. Machines are accurate. There’s no evidence that election fraud is the reason Trump lost Wisconsin, and that’s not for lack of looking. So it’s time for my party to pivot towards the future and the issues that are facing Wisconsin families and leave behind all the focus on conspiracy theories.”

“One of the only ways that Republicans can lose in close districts in the coming elections will be if they've demonstrated to voters that they have a refusal to accept that painful truth that Trump lost the election in 2020,” he said.

Recounts, court rulings and independent reviews have found the 2020 election was conducted properly. A vocal contingent of Republicans have disagreed with those findings, which Knudson attributed to a series of lies about the election, including ones from attorneys aligned with Trump

“It's a bottom-up phenomenon,” he said “So it started with individuals like Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell. Moving up to Rudy Giuliani, and then even closer advisers to the president, where their fervent belief in what I think we all know now were wild conspiracy theories, about data servers in Europe, and Venezuelan involvement in election machine companies.”

“But when someone that you've always trusted in the past, come to respect and trust their word, tells you something, it's human nature to believe it. And then when the next person tells it, you believe it even more. And as it worked all the way to the top, and then continued to be repeated. It is very hard now for some people to accept that.

"What they've been told over and over again, by people that they've always trusted is not in fact accurate. There ends up being a cognitive dissonance there, that makes it very difficult to accept that.”

Knudson put his emphasis on Trump’s advisers rather than Trump, who has poured his energy into lies about the election.

Asked if he thought Trump shouldered most of the blame for false beliefs about the election, Knudson said, “I think Republican candidates — and at this point, I count him as a candidate — my advice to them is to pivot and stop talking about conspiracy theories.”

Knudson praises Robin Vos despite the Assembly Speaker saying he 'probably' should be charged

In addition to appointing Knudson to the commission, Vos last year gave Gableman a $676,000 taxpayer-funded budget to review the 2020 election. Gableman in March called on the Legislature to consider taking on the legally impossible task of decertifying the election — an idea Vos opposes.

Knudson declined to say what he thought of Gableman’s work but praised Vos for standing up to the GOP base by saying the election can’t be decertified.

“He displays a measure of political courage,” Knudson said. “That is a rare commodity in politics.”

Vos in November said Knudson and four other commissioners “probably” should be charged with crimes for how voting was conducted in nursing homes in 2020.

Knudson stood by the commission’s nursing home policies and downplayed Vos calling for him to be charged.

“Even people that agree 99% of the time will occasionally disagree,” Knudson said. “And as good as he is, he's not infallible and on that issue he's just wrong.”

State law says clerks must send poll workers to nursing homes ahead of elections to help residents vote. The commission told clerks to sidestep that law in 2020 and mail absentee ballots to nursing homes because the facilities weren’t allowing visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Few objected to the commission’s guidance at the time, but many Republicans began to raise concerns after Trump lost. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called for charges, but so far no prosecutor has agreed to issue any.

Knudson said Schmaling had acted improperly.

“I think that unfortunately there are people in politics that crave the spotlight," Knudson said. "And sometimes that drives them to do things that are really being driven by a desire to get attention. And I think that's exactly what went on in this county — a failure to understand the law, a misuse of the office of sheriff, of the public resources of Racine County.”

Contact Molly Beck and Patrick Marley at molly.beck@jrn.com and patrick.marley@jrn.com. Followon Twitter at @MollyBeck and @patrickdmarley.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dean Knudson's resignation from the Wisconsin Elections Commission came after Ron Johnson said he had lost support from GOP

Comments / 40

Mel1
4d ago

What fraud. All the people who was prosecuted voted for Trump more than once. If Gableman found something, he would have said something by now. Also, why hasn't Vos shown us his evidence for justifying the $700000 spent on this fake investigation.

Reply(9)
29
Mark Potratz
4d ago

Integrity is a word that most Republicans should delete from their vocabulary. Ron Johnson is one for sure. Saw him run and hide like a coward on TV when he didn't want to answer reporters questions. Some real. non-leadership there.

Reply(4)
26
KARL
4d ago

He should resign, after all the fraud that took place in Wisconsin, and Trump having to use his own money for a recount and the same people who counted the first time were allowed to count again with even more fraud is a sure sign this guy was bought, when it comes to greed it doesn’t matter if your Democrat or Republican

Reply(9)
12
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Gerrymandering For Personal Gain

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

David Clarke: Why It’s Good the GOP Did Not Endorse Candidates

Recently the Republican Party of Wisconsin held their annual state convention in Middleton Wisconsin. First of all, that area is right outside of Madison and is hardly emblematic of what the Republican Party stands for. The area is progressive, central, and hardly representative of a conservative mindset. Conventions bring money...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans are a tool of the NRA

Despite recent horrific mass shootings and broad support for meaningful gun reform, Republicans are incapable of supporting any law that limits access to dangerous weapons. Republican lawmakers are more scared of the influence of the NRA in partisan primaries than they are about being out of touch with most Americans.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Kathy Bernier
Person
Dean Knudson
Person
Donald Trump
wiproud.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Calls to end Wisconsin Elections Commission grow ahead of vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The only Republican candidate running for governor in Wisconsin who supported keeping the bipartisan state elections commission in place has reversed his position and is calling for it to be dissolved. The announcement Wednesday by construction company co-owner Tim Michels came just hours before the panel...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Best of America’: Waupun student named U.S. Presidential Scholar, 1 of 161 students across nation to receive recognition

(WFRV) – Four Wisconsin students, including one from northeastern Wisconsin, were among 161 high school seniors across the nation named U.S. Presidential Scholars. According to the U.S. Department of Education, each year select students are recognized based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, community service, and leadership.
WAUPUN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Republicans#Wisconsinite#Democrat
CBS 58

State of Wisconsin turns 174 years old today

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Happy birthday to -- US!. The state of Wisconsin became the 30th state on May 29, 1848. There are several theories as to the origin of the name Wisconsin -- most having to do with the state being named after the Wisconsin River. There were Native...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Gun law debate in Wisconsin

We’ve had a little rain and thunder to start the holiday weekend but that will not be the case on Monday. The children previously had their puppy, Coco, stolen at gunpoint. The parade was cancelled as Kiel experienced multiple bomb threats.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wuwm.com

A Wisconsin veteran explains a funeral honors program and the increasing loss of Vietnam vets

Several ceremonies in southeastern Wisconsin this Memorial Day will honor members of the military. Increasingly, those are men and women from the Vietnam War era. For those veterans who pass away now, the state-administered Military Funeral Honors Program (MFHP) helps provide a final tribute that can include the presentation of a flag, the playing of taps and even a 21-gun salute. The state relies on veterans groups to perform the ceremonies.
WISCONSIN STATE
iowatorch.com

Reynolds targets two more Republican state representatives

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
IOWA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy