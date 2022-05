For today’s television audience, the name Bill Bixby may not stir a lot in the way of memories, but for anyone who grew up on Classic TV, he was a mainstay because of shows like My Favorite Martian (currently airing on Cozi TV), The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, The Incredible Hulk and others. He was a regular presence who moved from show to show — some lasting longer than others — always bringing with him a genuine on screen presence, whether playing comedy, drama or a mix of the two.

