ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Who is the Uvalde mayor? He called O’Rourke a ‘sick son of a (expletive)’ after disruption

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8kJV_0frKLoMg00

When Beto O’Rourke interrupted Texas officials during a Wednesday press conference addressing the Uvalde school shooting, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin quickly stood out of his chair and yelled at the Democratic nominee for Texas governor.

“He needs to get his (expletive) out of here,” McLaughlin said. “This isn’t the place to talk this over.”

An exchange ensued as O’Rourke continued to speak and McLaughlin spoke over him.

“This is totally predictable,” said O’Rourke, a former U.S. representative from El Paso who faces Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the November election.

“Sir, you are out of line,” McLaughlin said three times. “Please leave this auditorium.”

“I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a (expletive) who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue,” McLaughlin said.

O’Rourke began to walk away, then paused.

“It’s on you until you choose to do something,” O’Rourke said, surrounded by cameras.

“It’s on (expletives) like you,” McLaughlin said. “Why don’t you get out of here?”

O’Rourke then walked out of the auditorium.

Who is Mayor McLaughlin?

McLaughlin, a Republican, has been mayor of Uvalde since 2014. He ran unopposed in 2016 and 2018 , but defeated George Garza, a former Uvalde mayor, in 2020 by 915 votes, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Uvalde is about 80 miles west of downtown San Antonio and about 60 miles north of the nearest United States-Mexico border crossing.

The city is home to about 15,000 people according to U.S. Census data, with about 82% of the population being Hispanic.

McLaughlin has made multiple appearances on Fox News , including on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” primarily discussing immigration. In a September segment, McLaughlin called President Biden’s policy a “clown show.”

McLaughlin has been a critic of Abbott and endorsed former state Sen. Don Huffines in the recent Republican primary for governor.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Abbott said mental health was a cause for the shooting, a sentiment that McLaughlin has echoed. He told Good Morning America that the shooting was not a gun control issue.

Comments / 179

Laura Martin
4d ago

We should have veterans and/or retired policemen guarding the doors of all our schools. They need jobs, and we need security. Uvalde has nine campuses and only six security members.

Reply(17)
35
Angry Devil Dog
4d ago

This is the problem with politicians. Beto grandstanded to help his personal political aspirations. He wasn't there to help in any other way. He's not fit for office of any kind. Our governor hit the nail on the head. Mental health is definitely a large problem. It always plays a role in these situations. More gun laws won't help. What would help is when people post these threats that they're taken seriously and reported. What would help is parents being involved in their children's lives instead of sitting them in front of video games and TV. What would help is schools actually having security in place and actually following the protocols. If any of these things had taken place this shooting would never have happened.

Reply(8)
33
Cisi Vasquez
3d ago

its the people not the guns that cause this! 21 to drink and buy cigarettes..18 is to young to buy guns. maturity...children raising themselves at home playing violent video games and watching all the violence on TV while both parents are working dating partying and pay no attention to their children...thats where all this starts. Mental illness...? What happened to the good old days...no discipline not being taught respectful fear and respects. Guns have always been here...its the people that is the problem! Totally agree with Laura Martin!

Reply(2)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
garlandjournal.com

Texas CD30 voting: Jasmine Crockett wins race to replace U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Tuesday defeated Jane Hope Hamilton in the Democratic Party runoff to replace the retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress. Crockett will meet the winner of the Republican runoff for Texas’ 30th Congressional District. In that contest, James Rodgers defeated James Harris, according to unofficial results early Wednesday. The Dallas district is heavily Democratic, so Crockett is considered a cinch to win the November general election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Bidens lay flowers at memorial and attend mass in Uvalde

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited Robb Elementary School, the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. Mr. Biden and the first lady laid flowers at the front of the school,...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Huffines
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Expletives#Politics Local#Democratic#Republican
Texas Observer

Greg Abbott Is Full of Shit

On Tuesday, as the world knows already, an 18-year-old man carried an AR-15-style rifle into a 574-student elementary school just off Highway 83 in the town of Uvalde, 90 minutes west of San Antonio. Unobstructed by police, he barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom and unleashed hell on earth, slaying 19 children and two teachers—the worst school shooting in Texas history. After an hour, as frantic parents panicked outside, law enforcement finally killed the man.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
texasdemocrats.org

Texas Democratic Party Calls for Special Legislative Session to Ban Automatic Weapons

AUSTIN, Texas — This afternoon, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez interrupted a press conference where Greg Abbott again attempted to abdicate responsibility for the Uvalde Massacre. In the last week, Abbott has been caught in a web of lies around the actual events that occurred in Uvalde, prompting Congressman Joaquin Castro to call for an independent FBI investigation into law enforcement’s response at Robb Elementary School.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
601
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy