Harry Styles' new album Harry’s House debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 after selling more than 521,500 album units in the U.S. in its debut week. The 28-year-old singer's new album, for the week ending May 26, had the highest-selling week to date in 2022; and since fellow Columbia Records artist Adele sold more than 839,000 units for the week ending November 25, 2021 for her album 30.

MUSIC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO