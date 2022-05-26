ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bella Hadid oozes elegance in white dress while Leomie Anderson looks sensational in a trailing blue gown for the Broker screening at Cannes Film Festival

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bella Hadid and Leomie Anderson both showed off their fashion credentials with impeccable ensembles for the Cannes Film Festival screening of Broker on Thursday.

The former Victoria's Secret models wowed on the red carpet, as Bella, 25, donned a cut-out detail white gown.

29-year-old Leomie opted for a regal blue gown, with a draping train covered in feathers and a diamond embellishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0daQqD_0frKKmhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AK14V_0frKKmhr00

Bella's gown featured a gold ring detail on the tiny hip cut-out, while a scooping neckline and long sleeve finished off the design.

The model added a pair of open-toed white heels with the look, complementing with classy drop diamond earrings.

Her deep brunette locks were in a gorgeous Hollywood style curly blow-dry, as they fell to her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moRrm_0frKKmhr00
Classy: Bella's gown featured a gold ring detail on the tiny hip cut-out, while a scooping neckline and long sleeve finished off the design

Bella added a dewy pink-toned makeup look, as she worked her magic on the red carpet.

The beauty seemed to be lapping it up, waving and blowing kisses to onlooking cameras - before throwing up a peace sign.

Meanwhile, Leomie looked incredible in a baby blue princess-like gown, with an extravagant feather train and silver embellishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaG1s_0frKKmhr00
Wow! The model added a pair of open-toed white heels with the look, complementing with classy drop diamond earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DofNi_0frKKmhr00

Play peekaboo like Bella in a cut out dress by Tom Ford for Gucci

Tom Ford for Gucci 1996 dress

Take a closer look...

We can always count on Bella Hadid for style inspiration.

Today was no different as she walked the red carpet in a glamorous gown by Tom Ford for Gucci.

Hailing from the 1996 collection, this slinky design incorporates a boat neckline, figure-skimming fit and cut-out waist. We love the angelic white colorway.

Click the product image to swoon over all the details, before exploring our shopping edit of similar styles.

Vesper, Free People and 12 STOREEZ have some really stunning options.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31trLG_0frKKmhr00
Mwah! She seemed in high spirits for the evening, waving and blowing kisses at the onlooking cameras 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZegI_0frKKmhr00
Glowing: Bella added a dewy pink-toned makeup look, with a softly shadowed eye

The number was strapless, coming in at the model's taut waist before overflowing into a gorgeous drop.

Leomie left the dress as the main attraction while the rest of her look remained simple, with her locks pulled away sleekly.

She donned a radiant makeup look with a pink lip as her complexion was glowing in the French sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj1Fq_0frKKmhr00
Bombshell: Her deep brunette locks were in a gorgeous Hollywood style curly blow-dry, as they fell to her back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ij3ao_0frKKmhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvnqG_0frKKmhr00
Regal: Meanwhile, Leomie looked incredible in a baby blue princess-like gown, with an extravagant feather train and silver embellishing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUkDl_0frKKmhr00
Eyes on the dress: Leomie left the dress as the main attraction while the rest of her look remained simple, with her locks pulled away sleekly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UfiZ_0frKKmhr00
Pose: Bella caught a few more snaps as she made her way up the grand stairs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eb5z2_0frKKmhr00

The screening was for the new South Korean drama film, Broker, which is set to be released to the public in June.

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the flick centres around baby boxes, which allow infants to be dropped off anonymously to be cared for by others.

American model Susan Holmes McKagan also made an appearance at the screening, sporting a feather detailed cap gown in a mint green.

While covergirl Eugenia Kuzmina donned a flamboyant ruffled dress in a deep red to black ombre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLsy3_0frKKmhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eURdE_0frKKmhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twPC8_0frKKmhr00
Cast: The cast of the film were in high spirits as they gave a wave to onlookers (pictured Song Kang-Ho, Lee Joo-Young, Lee Ji-eun and Gang Dong-Won)

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Eva Longoria Rocks Insanely Sexy High Slit Dress To Cannes amfAR Gala: Photo

Eva Longoria has stolen the red carpet once again! This time, it’s at the Cannes Film Festival charity amfAR Gala. The 47-year-old actress stunned in a floor-length, one-shoulder black gown that featured a super high and wide slit that showed off her toned left leg. It also featured a cutout design that spanned the middle of her chest to slightly above her left hip. She paired the gorgeous dress with black and silver sparkling heels and dangling diamond earrings. She completed her look with a sophisticated ponytail.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Masters the Sleepwear Trend in Romantic Silk Slip Dress and Gold-Dipped Stilettos on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Click here to read the full article. Miley Cyrus looked to sleepwear for inspiration for her latest talk show appearance, arriving in silky style for an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City. While appearing on the show, Cyrus wore a peachy silk slip dress. With a scalloped hem and tulle bustier top, the piece was intently reminiscent of a luxe nightgown. Topping it off were silky bra-like straps and a delicate bow for further romantic inclinations. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble was finished with a string of diamonds and gold huggie hoop earrings. The singer’s outfit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Eva Longoria Sizzles In Plunging Orange Dress At Cannes Film Festival Party: Photos

Eva Longoria, 47, wowed at a special Cannes Film Festival party on May 18! The actress rocked a gorgeous orange plunging dress at the L’Oréal Paris 25th anniversary dinner ahead of the festival and posed for epic photos on the red carpet of the event. She had most of her hair down with some pulled up in the front and wore diamond dangling earrings with the look as she showed off a glowing display of makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Leomie Anderson
Person
Eugenia Kuzmina
Person
Tom Ford
SheKnows

Anne Hathaway Blew Fans Away With This Ethereal White Gown For Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway was another Hollywood star heating up the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week. On Thursday night, the Oscar winner rocked the fashion world with her sophisticated style choice for the premiere of her new movie, Armageddon Time. Wearing a white sequin Armani Privé gown, Hathaway looked angelic and practically floated down the red carpet in front of the throngs of photographers. The simple strapless neckline allowed for her Bulgari “Mediterranean Reverie” necklace with a 107.15-carat cushion-cut sapphire be the statement piece. The dress also featured a shawl that doubled as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise's Changing Face Over The Years Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz: See Photos Of His Transformation

When it comes to plastic surgery in Hollywood, most of us immediately think of stars like the Kardashians or the women part of the Real Housewives franchise — but plenty of famous men have had their appearance altered over the years as well.One of the most notable is Tom Cruise, whose face seems to change every now and then, though, according to The Sun, he told Playboy magazine in 2012 that he hasn't ever gone under the knife and "never would."That being said, a photo is worth a thousand words, so check out the actor's transformation below!1986The heartthrob sent pulses...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Strapless Dress#The Dress
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Priscilla Presley dazzles in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival

Priscilla Presley dazzled in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. For the star-studded event on Wednesday, the ex-wife of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, 77, looked exceptional as she posed for photos on the red carpet with one hand on her hip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy