Bella Hadid oozes elegance in white dress while Leomie Anderson looks sensational in a trailing blue gown for the Broker screening at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid and Leomie Anderson both showed off their fashion credentials with impeccable ensembles for the Cannes Film Festival screening of Broker on Thursday.

The former Victoria's Secret models wowed on the red carpet, as Bella, 25, donned a cut-out detail white gown.

29-year-old Leomie opted for a regal blue gown, with a draping train covered in feathers and a diamond embellishing.

Bella's gown featured a gold ring detail on the tiny hip cut-out, while a scooping neckline and long sleeve finished off the design.

The model added a pair of open-toed white heels with the look, complementing with classy drop diamond earrings.

Her deep brunette locks were in a gorgeous Hollywood style curly blow-dry, as they fell to her back.

Bella added a dewy pink-toned makeup look, as she worked her magic on the red carpet.

The beauty seemed to be lapping it up, waving and blowing kisses to onlooking cameras - before throwing up a peace sign.

Meanwhile, Leomie looked incredible in a baby blue princess-like gown, with an extravagant feather train and silver embellishing.

The number was strapless, coming in at the model's taut waist before overflowing into a gorgeous drop.

Leomie left the dress as the main attraction while the rest of her look remained simple, with her locks pulled away sleekly.

She donned a radiant makeup look with a pink lip as her complexion was glowing in the French sun.

The screening was for the new South Korean drama film, Broker, which is set to be released to the public in June.

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the flick centres around baby boxes, which allow infants to be dropped off anonymously to be cared for by others.

American model Susan Holmes McKagan also made an appearance at the screening, sporting a feather detailed cap gown in a mint green.

While covergirl Eugenia Kuzmina donned a flamboyant ruffled dress in a deep red to black ombre.