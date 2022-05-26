ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man accused of attacking mother arrested following standoff with Fresno police

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KRYc_0frKKUlf00 Police have arrested a 55-year-old man accused of attacking his mother before an hours-long standoff with officers in central Fresno.

Officers first responded to a home on Garland and Millbrook Avenues before 8 pm on Wednesday.

Investigators said Mark Beachem choked and threatened his 77-year-old mother.

Officers were able to get the woman out of the house to safety, but Beachmen remained inside.

Police said he refused to surrender and, at one point, threatened to harm himself.

Crisis negotiators were called out to speak with him. At about 2:30 am, he came out of the house and was taken into custody.

Police said Beachem was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including felony elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and violation of parole.

He also had additional arrest warrants issued out of Montana, officials said.

