Santa Clarita, CA

School nurse, principal perform CPR on student experiencing cardiac arrest, not breathing

By Caleb Lunetta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school nurse and principal are being applauded for their actions on Wednesday after the two performed CPR on a student that was experiencing cardiac arrest and not breathing. After being informed at approximately 10 a.m. that one of their special education students was having a possible medical emergency,...

Cherng Family Donates $25M to Huntington Hospital

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Hospital recently hosted a reception in honor of the longtime support and generosity of Panda Charitable Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cherng family, the founding family of the largest Asian dining concept in the United States, Panda Express.
PASADENA, CA
Three Teenage Girls Overdose Inside Apartment

SANTA MONICA—Three teenage girls were hospitalized after apparently overdosing on an unknown substance inside an apartment on Tuesday, May 24. It is unknown at this time if fentanyl was the drug involved. At around 11 p.m., the father of one of three teenage girls – all 16-years-old – at...
SANTA MONICA, CA
"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hiker dies at Will Rogers

Officials are investigating the death of a hiker at Will Rogers State Park. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. “LAFD Air Ops located the patient and lowered two rescuers down. They conducted a patient assessment and determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vehicle Plunges Over 100 Feet In Embankment, Occupants Hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized Saturday after their vehicle plunged over 100 feet over the side of Vasquez Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. At about 12 p.m. Saturday first responders received reports of a vehicle that had gone over the side of Vasquez Canyon Road east of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to dispatcher Chavez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Rosemead High School students ordered to stay home following possible shooting threat

Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas. 
ROSEMEAD, CA
California Highway Patrol stresses driver safety

INGLEWOOD – The California Highway Patrol is stressing driver safety this Memorial Day weekend after an automobile was driving unsafely on the 405 freeway resulting in a devastating accident with the driver needing to be extricated. CHP West LA officers responded to a single vehicle traffic collision on the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Person transported to hospital following arrest

A person was detained and arrested following a “flag down” of a robbery Friday night, according to sheriff’s officials. “It was a flag-down on a robbery that had just occurred,” said Deputy Conner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, speaking on behalf of Watch Commander Lt. Barclay, who relayed the information to him. “They hadn’t got a chance to call it in yet and tried to detain the suspect, and they had some difficulty getting the suspect detained.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Firefighters engage brushfire in Thousand Oaks

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in Thousands Oaks on Saturday. Using both ground units and a water-dropping helicopter, Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, which was said to be just under an acre. VCFD detailed that the fire was slowly moving forward at a slow rate of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
35-Year-Old Hiker Dies At Will Rogers State Park

PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops rescue crew discovered the body of a hiker in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29. At 11:39 a.m., the LAFD responded to a call about a hiker rescue. The LAFD Air Ops located the hiker and lowered two rescuers to his location. A patient assessment was conducted and the hiker – described as a 35-year-old male – was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Shot Near Local Business

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received numerous 911 calls at approximately 2:59 p.m. regarding a man down near the intersection of Avenue H-8 and Division Street in the city of Lancaster on Friday, May 27, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
COMPTON, CA

