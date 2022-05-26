ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Missouri man sentenced for fatal stabbing

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri resident who admitted he killed a Flint man outside a Troy business last year has been ordered to spend 75 months to 15 years in prison. Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen recently...

www.theoaklandpress.com

