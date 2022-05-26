Missouri man sentenced for fatal stabbing

A lengthy prison sentence was recently handed to a Pontiac man for a shooting at a motorcycle club that left one dead and another injured. As ordered by Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen, Gregory Kincade will spend 45 to 80 years incarcerated for the shooting death of Mecca Shea Ramsey at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club on April 27, 2019. Kincade was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 35 to 80 years for shooting Malcolm Chambers that same night, who survived, and 57 months to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’ll also spend another two years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, mandatory for Michigan crimes involving firearms.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO