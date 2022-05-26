VIDEO: Men get into 'scary' minutes-long slugfest on Manhattan subway train

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Chaotic video obtained by 1010 WINS on Thursday shows two men in a lengthy afternoon brawl aboard a Manhattan subway train this week.

The student who shot the 15-second video, Michael, said he was on his way home from school on an uptown A train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when the men started to fight at the 59 Street–Columbus Circle station.

Michael said he moved to a corner for safety and started recording with his phone as the men threw punches right next to other riders.

“There was this one lady, she was sitting next to the fight. And I think she got hit, so her glasses flew off,” he said.

Some riders had nowhere to go as the fight went on for minutes.

“It was kind of scary,” Michael said. “It was like for a good two minutes.”

Video shows two men brawling on an uptown A train in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon as riders take cover. Photo credit Provided

The men continued scuffling as the train rolled through the Upper West Side, and they didn’t stop until police broke up the fight at the 125th Street stop in Harlem.

One of the men left the train at 125th Street, while the other man stayed aboard the train. There’s been no word of any arrests.

Michael said the fight appeared to stem from one man accusing the other of inappropriate touching.

“Supposedly the guy in the video with the short sleeves, with the hair, said that the other guy touched his genital area, and then that’s what started the fight,” he said.

Transit crime is up 57% through May 22 compared to the same time last year, according to NYPD data.