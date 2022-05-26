Student charged after threat towards Upstate school

A threat made towards an Upstate school has resulted in criminal charges. An 8th grader at Sanders Middle School in Laurens County has been charged after school administrators say a threat was made Wednesday evening.

Laurens County School District 55 says both police and district officials were made aware of a possible threat that was made on social media. Police in Laurens identified the students in the social media chat and were able to then determine which student made the threat.

The Schools District says students will not be returning to school in the few remaining days left in the academic year. The student who was not identified due to his age, has been charged with communicating threats.