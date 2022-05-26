ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Red Skelton Festival scheduled for June 11-12

The 17th annual Red Skelton Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 in downtown Vincennes.
On Saturday, June 11, the event kicks off on Main Street at Patrick Henry Square where from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. there will be kids games, free stage entertainment, a donut eating contest, bathtub street races, food vendors and more.
At 5:30 p.m., a parade, featuring Lothian Skelton, the widow of Red Skelton, the comedian’s many characters and clowns from the nation steps off from Second and Hart streets. The parade follows Hart Street to Fifth Street and continues to Second and Main streets.
The Red Skelton Performing Arts Center will host the Red Skelton Tribute Show featuring Brian Hoffman, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and the Ketterman’s. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. The performing arts center is located at 20 Red Skelton Blvd. on the Vincennes University campus.
On Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m., a pair of discussions will take place in the REDucation Room focusing on Indiana natives who have appeared in television comedy shows and films from the Golden Age of Hollywood and a classic Red Skelton film.
Mark Kratzner, curator of the Red Skelton Museum, will present Hoosiers who have performed major roles in TV sitcoms at 12:30 p.m.
Dr. Annette Bochenek, the historian who hosts the “Hometowns to Hollywood” film series is featured on Turner Classic Movies, will discuss Indiana natives in classic Hollywood films and their hometowns at 1:30 p.m. A “Hometowns to Hollywood” book signing with Dr. Bochenek will follow.
The festival wraps up with a showing of the 1954 movies, “Susan Slept Here,” starring Vincennes native Alvy Moore with a cameo appearance by Red Skelton at 3 p.m.
A $5 commemorative button is good for admission on both days to the Red Skelton Museum and the second-day events.
Tickets for the Brian Hoffman Red Skelton Tribute Show are $15 and general admission seating.
Buttons and tickets are available at the Red Skelton Museum Gift Shop.
A full schedule of events and tribute show tickets are available online at www.RedSkeltonMuseum.org.

