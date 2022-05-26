ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Farmington School District Is Hiring Multiple Positions

 4 days ago

(Farmington) The Farmington School District is hiring for next school year.

City Of Farmington Losing Jobs

(Farmington) The City of Farmington is going to have a big hole to fill in terms of jobs. City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the larger companies in town has announced major layoffs. Beavers says Farmington is already looking ahead. As of right now, 472 Startek employees will be...
Park Hills man dies in motorcycle crash

A man died in a motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash in Iron Co. A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash in Iron County, Mo. Cape Girardeau golf club honors veterans. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau,...
Former Riverbend broadcaster, teacher dies Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Funeral services are pending for founding WBGZ stockholder Mike Dreith, formerly of Bethalto, according to the radio station. Dreith, 65, currently was mayor of Fairfield about two hours southeast of Bethalto. He reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield on Saturday and died a short time later.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

A Park Hills, Mo. man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, May 29. Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash in Iron Co. A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash in Iron County, Mo. Cape Girardeau golf club honors veterans. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Dalhousie Golf Club in...
New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash in Iron Co.

A man died in a motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. A Park Hills, Mo. man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, May 29. Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo. gave to Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE. 1982 tornado victims remembered in Marion, Ill. Updated: 13...
Calvin Miner – Service 6/2/22 Noon

Calvin Miner of Farmington died last Friday at the age of 91. His funeral service will be Thursday at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home.
Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
