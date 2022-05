SYRACUSE, N.Y.- So far this Memorial Day weekend 2022 has featured some cloudy, wet and cool weather on Saturday then sunnier and warmer conditions on Sunday. For Memorial Day we expect the sun to be back once again, but temperatures will not only be hotter, they could be near record levels in Syracuse. The record high for May 30th in Syracuse is 93 degrees set back in 1987.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO