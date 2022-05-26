ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Police officer testifies in Smith Twp. cold case murder trial

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A relative of the man accused of killing a missing Smith Township teen was a confidential informant to police during the investigation, a Smith Township police officer testified Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sgt. George Starr, who was a detective in June 2009 for the department when Glenna Jean White disappeared, testified before Judge Maureen Sweeney that the relative of Robert Moore, 51, who faces a murder charge for White’s death, gave him information in 2011 on White’s disappearance and Moore’s connection with it.

Police investigate after woman shot on South Side

White went missing June 2 or 3, 2009 after she was drinking with friends at an Alliance home where Moore was present. Her body has never been found.

Moore was indicted in December by a grand jury after the Portage County Drug Task Force took over the case when they received a tip while doing another investigation. Testimony in the case began Tuesday after a jury was selected Monday.

Prosecutors have said that just before she disappeared, White claimed that Moore tried to rape her, and Moore took her home. When he returned he was covered in mud and blood, prosecutors said. They say the crime mirrors the death of a woman in 1993 at Berlin Lake for which Moore served a 15-year prison term after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Starr, who now heads up patrol operations for the department, testified under direct examination from Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone that he was given the case in August 2010 after he received a call from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said in opening statements that a woman who was in the Alliance home with White the last time she was seen alive found out in 2010 that she had been declared missing and she made a report with Stark County officials, who in turn alerted Smith Township.

Starr said he talked to the homeowner and witnesses in August 2010 and said Moore was a suspect after he talked to them. He also served a search warrant at the home and asked the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation for assistance. They helped serve the warrant and took a rug and floor molding looking for blood.

Starr never said what the results were. Moore’s attorney, Jeffrey Haupt, tried to ask him during cross-examination but Yacovone objected, saying that Starr did not perform the tests himself. Judge Sweeney upheld his objection.

Starr said under questioning from Yacovone that when he received the case, he treated it as a homicide because White had been missing for so long.

Starr also said he checked out several tips that White was still alive but none of them turned out to be true. In his opening statement, Haupt said several people had seen White after her disappearance and that law enforcement did a poor job of checking those claims out.

Starr also did not testify as to what the confidential informant told him, but he said the informant sought him out in 2011.

Under questioning from Haupt, Starr said he never sought an indictment of Moore because he wanted more evidence, including White’s body, which has never been found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

erienewsnow.com

State Police Looking for Escaped Inmate in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an escaped inmate in Crawford County. Kelley Handy, 21, of Greenville, was granted temporary leave from the Crawford County Correctional Facility from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday but never returned. Troopers have obtained an arrest warrant for Handy. State Police said the investigation...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police accuse Adamsville man of indecent assault on underage girls

An Adamsville area man is behind bars, charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville with dozens of indecent assault counts involving two underage girls. State police have charged Nathan L. Yoder, 38, of 2500 Rocky Glen Road, with 29 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault; 29 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16; six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault; six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16; and six felony counts of corruption of minors.
ADAMSVILLE, PA
cleveland19.com

Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers detained a man Saturday morning following a report that shots were fired at a public park. According to police, officers were called out around 7 a.m. to Franklin Park at 850 3rd St. SE. Massillon police said an officer ordered the suspect...
MASSILLON, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria man charged with intent to traffic fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm

A 39-year-old Elyria man is facing federal charges that could land him a lengthy prison sentence, according to a news release. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced May 28 that a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging Jason Delaney with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ELYRIA, OH
