Carol Whitlock, 78, dancing with her partner, Bob Gaines, 74, at Tuesday’s senior prom. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, May 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Jeanette Woods, 75, and her partner, Raymond Lopez, 79, met nearly four years ago even though neither of them were looking for romance.

NORTHLAKE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO