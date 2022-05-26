No radiological hazards found at Colonia High School, no further testing planned

WOODBRIDGE – An extensive field investigation that included assessing Colonia High School classrooms, building materials and the 28-acre East Street campus found no radiological hazards that warrant further investigation, an environmental assessment determined.

Superintendent of Schools Joseph Massimino announced the findings Thursday in a letter to township families, following allegations the school had radiological hazards that may have contributed to diagnoses of brain tumors, cancers and other central nervous disorders in former students and staff members . The letter was sent shortly before a news conference with Mayor John E. McCormac and state officials was scheduled on the findings.

“In conclusion, the results of the radiological investigation at the high school and grounds are within the normal variation of background radiation levels in New Jersey and are therefore not indicative of concern over radiological exposure to individuals at the site. In addition, DEP’s further review does not indicate sources of environmental exposures of concern to public health. Accordingly, no further testing or remediation is required or recommended at this time," New Jersey Department of Environmental Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said in the letter.

Massimino said he hopes this news gives Colonia students, families, staff members and the community an opportunity to breathe easier.

Many in the community have been on edge for months following reports of an alleged cancer cluster possibly linked to the school.

An environmental assessment was undertaken to investigate concerns that the school buildings and grounds contained radiological contaminants that would contribute to diagnoses of brain cancers and other central nervous system tumors or disorders among former alumni, teachers and students.

The assessment was conducted by T&M Associates, a consulting, engineering, environmental and technical services management company and Cabrera Services, a radiological and environmental remediation company which collected dates and conducted testing.

The township authorized the emergency contract of more than $200,000 in April to conduct the radiological assessment of the school and grounds after Al Lupiano, of Jamesburg, a 1989 Colonia High School graduate, developed a list of more than 120 people who were students, teachers or staff members at the school who have apparently developed brain tumors.

Lupiano's sister, a Colonia High School graduate, died with a malignant brain tumor in February and both he and his wife, who also is a Colonia High School grad, developed brain tumors.

