CHICAGO (CBS) – Three Loyola University students were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Rogers Park early Sunday morning. It was part of a wave of hold-ups on the city's North Side overnight. Police responded to four incidents within an hour. All followed the same M.O. Police say the students were the third stop in the robbery spree. It happened around 1:47 a.m., when two men, 20 and 21, and a woman, 21, were walking on the sidewalk in the 6500 block of North Glenwood. Three men armed with handguns jumped out of a white SUV and demanded their belongings. The offenders...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO