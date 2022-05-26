Kaden Reinhard receives Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.

