Floyd County, VA

Kaden Reinhard receives Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – “I came in and the room was empty and started to get confused. I thought we came at the wrong time or something.”. It proved to be the surprise of a lifetime for Floyd County High...

www.wsls.com

WSLS

Observing Memorial Day and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Temporary lane closures could impact your commute starting today in Lynchburg. Crews will be working on nearly a dozen streets as they install new utility lines. Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Help feed southwest Virginia with the ‘Days of Caring’ summer food drive

(WFXR) — While many people associated summertime with time at the pool, camping trips, or family picnics, for too many southwest Virginians, the season means hunger. With one in five children in southwest Virginia experiencing food insecurity, summer is a vulnerable time for many children when school meals are not available. The “Days of Caring […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

River District Golf & Social coming to Danville this fall

Residents of Danville and Southside Virginia will soon have a new option for local entertainment and food. A new concept, combining virtual golf with sports bar style dining, is making its way to downtown Danville. The brainchild of Richard Barrick and his business partners, River District Golf & Social is currently under construction, with plans to open in the early fall.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Hundreds gather at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day

DUBLIN, Va. – Hundreds of veterans gathered in Dublin on Memorial Day to honor all service members lost in the line of duty. “Places like this all over our country and around the world are citizens paused to reflect, remember, and to give thanks to those who when their country called answered, ‘send me,” said Major General Randall Fullhart. He was the speaker during the event.
DUBLIN, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville finishes second for massive Hyundai plant

A local lawmaker is hoping that a line item in the new state budget will help Southside land a big economic development prize. This, after a maddening near-miss earlier this year. The compromise budget being presented to state lawmakers next week includes up to $159 million over two years to...
DANVILLE, VA
whee.net

Body of Bassett man found in Reidsville

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at around 1 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies located a deceased male in the area of N.C. 14 near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville. The individual was later identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, of Bassett, Virginia. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
BASSETT, VA
WSLS

19-year-old becomes first paid female firefighter for town of Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – Nineteen-year-old Madison Phillips is one of the newest members of the Pulaski Fire Department. “She has good initiative, she’s a go-getter. She works hard and strives to get something done,” said Captain Robbie Kiser of the Pulaski Fire Department. She’s also making history. Madison...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Lord Botetourt girls soccer defeats Northside in Region 3D Quarterfinals

DALEVILLE, Va. – With district play out of the way, it’s time for region action to crank up across central and southwest Virginia. On the soccer pitch, the Lord Botetourt girls have been state contenders in recent years and have been on a quest to return to that status. Monday night they welcomed in Northside to open Region 3D Quarterfinals play.
DALEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Roanoker closing Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 81 years, the Star City staple will officially shut its doors Sunday, May 29. The Roanoker’s owner delivered the following statement to WDBJ7 earlier this month after the initial announcement:. Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years serving...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA

