Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have led tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who has died aged 67.Scorsese, who directed both actors in the 1990 film, praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer, adding he would “always be proud” of the work they had done together.Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to the PA news agency the actor had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters.His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was on location at the time of his death, Ms Allen said.Liotta is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO