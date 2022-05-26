ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers signs emergency order banning baby formula price gouging

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers signed an emergency order Thursday banning baby formula price gouging.

The move comes amid a nationwide shortage of formula caused by recalls and supply chain issues.

Emergency Order #164 establishes a 90-day period of abnormal economic disruption. That means sellers cannot place unreasonably high prices on infant formula. Violators could be fined up to $10,000.

“No kid should ever go hungry, and no parent should have to worry about having access to formula,” Evers said in a statement. “This order makes it clear that retailers looking to take advantage of vulnerable families during this formula shortage will not be tolerated.”

Consumers who believe they are being price gouged should contact the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and file a complaint by clicking here .

