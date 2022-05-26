ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, MN

Death of New London man investigated as possible overdose

By JP Cola
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New London MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a New London man as a possible drug overdose. In a news release, Detective Sergeant Kent Bauman says just past midnight Wednesday morning they were called to the area...

