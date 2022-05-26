Death of New London man investigated as possible overdose

(Cokato MN-) Fire destroyed the Forsman Farms chicken operation east of Cokato Saturday night into Sunday morning. The first fire call came in around 10 p.m. It's estimated more than 200,000 chickens died in the blaze but no injuries to humans were reported. WCCO TV says firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright and Meeker Counties showed up, many volunteer firefighters. A barn housing tens of thousands of chickens was leveled, in what a farm spokesperson called a “tragic accident.” They said “Overnight, a fire destroyed one of our barns at our Howard Lake farm. No one was injured and we are grateful that first responders were quickly on scene to put out the fire. Unfortunately, chickens were lost because of the fire. We are evaluating the extent of the damage – which appears to be confined to a single structure – as well as investigating the cause of the fire,” a Forsman Farms spokesperson said. The farm is still evaluating the extent of the damage from the fire as investigators work to determine its cause.

COKATO, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO