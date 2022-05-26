ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Social media post sparks lockout at Gananda schools, teen charged

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

A 17-year-old Gananda High School student is facing felony charges after allegedly posting a picture on social media that displayed what appeared to be an assault weapon, according to New York State Police.

The incident occurred one day after 19 students and two teachers were shot to death inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

On Wednesday afternoon, Macedon Police notified troopers of the social media post, in which the teen posed with what appeared to be an assault weapon, according to State Police. The post "caused concerns to district officials who immediately contacted law enforcement, according to State Police.

Gananda Central School District Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy in a letter to parents, said that while he could not share specific details about the teen or the investigation, it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Several people alerted staff members to the post on Wednesday, and the incident led to a lockout at all district schools Wednesday afternoon, Van Scoy said. Within minutes, troopers, Wayne County sheriff's deputies and Macedon police officers met with Gananda school officials at the high school.

The involved teen was taken into custody off school grounds and interviewed in the presence of a parent, troopers said. The student, whose name was not released, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony. The teen was arraigned Wednesday night and is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

"We are no longer in a world where we can sit back on these threats or ignore them as jokes," Van Scoy said in the letter. "We have to be diligent. We need everyone’s eyes and ears. If you see something, say something."

Schools across the country are anxiously reviewing their security protocols after the Uvalde shooting.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posted a message to the community Thursday saying the district is "seeking out new resources to enhance safety" and emphasizing the standards already in place.

The town of Irondequoit, meanwhile, announced a proposed agreement with the West Irondequoit Central School District to add police officers on campus. That plan was already being discussed before the Uvalde shooting; no details were disclosed in advance of votes by the town board and school board.

The Gananda Central School District will hold a public forum at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ruben A. Cirillo High School to discuss this topic.

Troopers did not release further details.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile . This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

Includes reporting by staff writer Justin Murphy.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Social media post sparks lockout at Gananda schools, teen charged

Comments / 1

