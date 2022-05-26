Muncie Schools pick top teachers, finalists for district-wide Teacher of the Year award
MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie Community Schools has named the 2021-22 Teachers of the Year at each of its schools. All award recipients were presented with commemorative plaques by their building principals and now are eligible for the overall district Teacher of the Year award, which will be presented at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“I can’t say enough about this group of outstanding educators,” MCS Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said in a release. “They dedicate themselves to going the extra mile to make sure students feel empowered and succeed in the classroom. We have hundreds of teachers like this, and these are some of the best.”
The award recipients were nominated by their teaching peers and were chosen from a group of finalists based on four categories: student success, student engagement, professional growth and colleague feedback.
A plan approved in late April to provide $2.4 million budgeted for teacher pay raises at all levels of experience next school year includes an extra $12,000 to be shared among the schools' Teacher of the Year winners.
In addition to a Teacher of the Year, each school also named a Rising Star, Support Person of the Year and a Partner in Education. Here is the complete list of awards:
Longfellow Elementary
- Teacher of the Year: Leslie Foster
- Rising Star: Alison Lagpacan
- Support Person of the Year: Wilma Underhill (Chartwells)
- Partner in Education: Mary Dollison
Grissom Elementary
- Teacher of the Year: Heidi Keever
- Rising Star: Chelsie Bilby
- Support Person of the Year: Donna Newlin
- Partner in Education: Heart of Indiana United Way
North View Elementary
- Teacher of the Year: Sarah Stone
- Rising Star: Jasmine Alberts
- Support Person of the Year: Josh Hourigan
- Partner in Education: Malik Perry
South View Elementary
- Teacher of the Year: Denise Gawrys
- Rising Star: Courtney Dragoo
- Support Person of the Year: Jerry Vance
- Partner in Education: First Presbyterian Church
West View Elementary
- Teacher of the Year: Kira Zick
- Rising Star: Hannah Hyde
- Support Person of the Year: Tracey Williams
- Partner in Education: Connie Goen
East Washington Academy
- Teacher of the Year: Evan Shroyer
- Rising Star: Jessica Mixell
- Support Person of the Year: Sherman Bell (SSC)
- Partner in Education: The Gathering Church
Northside Middle School
- Teacher of the Year: Debbie Mizelle
- Rising Star: Megan Santin
- Support Person of the Year: Amanda Baggs
- Partner in Education: SSC Services
Southside Middle School
- Teacher of the Year: Kim Kowalski
- Rising Star: Crystal Adams
- Support Person of the Year: Danielle Barnes
- Partner in Education: Fairlawn Church of Christ
Muncie Central High School
- Teacher of the Year: Jen Jensen
- Rising Star: Elliana Kirkpatrick
- Support Person of the Year: Lee Wafer
- Partner in Education: Ivy Tech Community College
Muncie Area Career Center and Youth Opportunity Center
- Teacher of the Year: Jeremy Penrod
- Rising Star: Colton Cox
- Support Person of the Year: Stacey Hirsch
- Partner in Education: Magna
