Ope! Brewing Co. in West Allis to open on Friday

There've been some delays along the way, but Ope! Brewing Co. in West Allis is set to open its doors to the public at noon Friday.

The brewery, 6751 W. National Ave., the former home of Perfect Screw Products Corp., is owned and co-founded by John Onopa, Kyle Ciske and Adam Anders.

Onopa said it's gratifying to be at the point where they can welcome customers.

"It's been a long journey — a lot of struggles, a lot of construction issues, construction delays, legal delays with the DNR and such," Onopa said. "But you know, once we're open, we're open, and all that struggle is well worth it."

He said the trio is grateful for the support of families, friends and contractors. They had originally planned to open in late summer 2021.

When customers come in, Onopa said they'll be greeted by a large, inviting taproom with a variety of seating areas, including dining-height tables, bar-height tables and lounge furniture.

There's also an event space and a stage for live music; booking of acts will start in June.

The outside is still a work in progress, Onopa said, but when finished will feature a patio, bar, sand volleyball courts, fire pit and areas for cornhole and bocce ball.

A grand opening is planned for when outdoor work wraps up, hopefully by the end of summer, Onopa said.

Brew-wise, the business will offer a handful of collab beers the trio has created with some brewery friends around town, a couple of hop forward beers, session IPA, hazy IPA, a sour beer or two, dark lager, light lager and some seasonal beers that Onopa said will be "coming and going quickly."

A food truck will be on hand for the opening Friday. There's space for two, Onopa said, with the future food truck schedule to be determined.

Hours on Friday and Saturday will be noon until 11 p.m., with reduced hours Sunday and Monday.

Beyond that, Onopa said customers should check online for the hours. The Ope! Facebook page is Facebook.com/OpeBrewingCo.

