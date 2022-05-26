ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks continue to see international profile grow with third trip in seven years

By Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

The NBA has continued to round out its slate of international competitions in the 2022-23 calendar, announcing the addition of another regular-season game in Paris between Chicago and Detroit on Jan. 19.

The Milwaukee Bucks were part of the last regular-season contest in France in January, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic postponed not only that season but put the league's global efforts on pause until this coming season.

Since drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013, the Bucks have been a more consistent international draw for the NBA and the team will head to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for a pair of preseason games against Atlanta on Oct. 6 and 8 .

They will be the first games between two NBA clubs the league has played in the Middle East and in the Arabian Gulf.

“It’s certainly an honor for our organization to go and represent our city Milwaukee, travel abroad and just take all the greatness that is Milwaukee and share it,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said during the playoffs when the news was announced.

“Our league, the NBA, does an amazing job to try and grow our sport, share our sport abroad."

After playing two games in China in 2008 following the selection of Yi Jianlian in that summer's draft, the team was not tabbed for the international stage again until 2015 when it played in London.

“We’ve become in a short matter of time – and there’s certainly the Giannis effect to that – but kind of our success, our exposure, winning a championship, having success internationally, building awareness, where our social audience has grown is a real indicator and catalyst for the league,” Bucks president Peter Feigin said.

“Such remarkable success from a small market that just tells you what a global game it is and how things have changed that the Bucks are really one of the key, representative teams of the league on a global platform. Which is just really cool.”

While individual teams are beholden to the league for the most part, they do have a voice when it comes to the global trips. And for the Bucks, playing a regular-season game overseas for the third time was not appealing.

That said, there will be logistical hurdles to overcome as Abu Dhabi is a nearly 17-hour flight. By putting two games on the schedule and spreading the trip out over about five days, it will likely allow the Bucks to allow family and significant others and make it more of a team-building type of event – but making sure the team would be able get ready for the start of the regular season and another championship run was part of the calculus.

“It’s a big, big deal,” Feigin said of getting general manager Jon Horst and Budenholzer and the entire basketball staff on board. “You gotta think about what this does. We think of everything on how it affects our competitive stance.

"Does it take weeks of training off the schedule? What does it to mean to the cadence of recovery? What does the travel mean?

"There’s a real point where you think about what 30 hours of travel does to a group of pro athletes early on in the training system. The key for us and what’s worked well is (getting) everybody involved and everybody getting buy in to get it done.”

At that point of the late summer, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo may have already ramped up as it has been reported internationally that the Greek national team expects them to play in the EuroBasket tournament , which runs Sept. 1-18.

If past NBA precedent is an indicator, the Bucks would likely open their training camp in Milwaukee the last week of September so the rest of its players would be ready to play games that early in October.

Of course, the biggest part of the trip for the league is creating a foothold in the Middle East and expanding the reach of the league – NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged as much when addressing the location of games in the UAE in April.

But it also puts the league and the Bucks and Hawks in a position where they have to answer for participating in games in a country that the United States Department of State has noted has “ significant human rights issues ” and has criminalized the LGBTQ+ community.

“For us we stand firmly with the league and Adam, the NBA (but) we have made no secrets and we’ve kind of taken the leading stance – as I think the Atlanta Hawks have – on supporting and advancing rights,” Feigin said. “Whether they be women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and unwavering for our values which are equality and respect and freedom of expression. So we take those with us everywhere we go.

"I think that’s kind of our value proposition is this gives us a platform where we certainly remain the NBA/Milwaukee Bucks and we will always have a commitment to supporting and advancing rights and values of equality and respect.”

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter , Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Bucks continue to see international profile grow with third trip in seven years

Larry Brown Sports

Bucks star offers thoughts on Darvin Ham getting Lakers job

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t exactly thrilled to see Darvin Ham go, but at the same time, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is happy to see a deserving man get his due. Ham, who has been in coaching since 2008, spent the previous five seasons serving as the Bucks’ assistant coach. On Friday, he was hired as the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Royce O’Neale Named as Trade Target for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their season end without them reaching their goal of repeating as NBA Champions. Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Boston Celtics in seven games. Khris Middleton missed time with a sprained knee and the bench (aside from Bobby Portis) disappeared. Now that their offseason has started, the Bucks need to look into improving their bench. With Portis starting most of the season due to Brook Lopez’s back injury, the bench unit ranked 27th in bench scoring. In other words, they need better role players and shooters. One name that has been mentioned as a possible trade target is Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals His 2023 NBA Champions Prediction

Forget the 2022 NBA Finals, NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley is already laying down his prediction for next year's champs. After the Golden State Warriors took care of the Dallas Mavericks in five in the Western Conference Finals, Chuck went on-record that the Clippers are the team to beat in 2023.
DENVER, CO
