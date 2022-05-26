‘Date our friend.’ South Florida single’s profile posted on Times Square billboard

Single in South Florida?

Meet Sha Tabb. She’s ready to mingle.

How ready? Tabb, a reporter for Total Traffic & Weather Network who lives in Broward County, has taken her search for a mate to the big screen.

The former Miami Dolphins cheerleader’s dating profile is currently splashed across a 48-foot billboard.

The massive poster reads: “Sha is always cheering others on…now we are cheering her on!”

Tabb’s two besties are to thank. They created a profile for her on Wingman , the dating app “designed for nosy friends and family who want to intervene in their loves one’s dating lives.”

The South Florida native has been through a lot in her 42 years, surviving a brain tumor in middle school and a broken engagement. Good stuff has happened, too: She used to be a backup dancer for Pitbull and appeared in a Cardi B music video for “I Like It.”

The dog mom who also run marathons is a “joy to be around,” says her profile, which asks that her suitors be athletic, health conscious and family oriented.

“Sha speaks life into those around her and isn’t just beautiful on the outside, but also within! If you are reading this, it could be your lucky day,” reads more of her description. “She deserves someone who matches that energy and brings out the best in her.”

Need more incentive? The 5-foot-11-inch, brown-eyed, brunette beauty is “outgoing, ambitious and down to earth” and can probably get you out of a sticky traffic jam.

Wingman CEO Tina Wilson is rooting for her client, while acknowledging the situation for singles these days is tough.

“It goes to show you can be beautiful inside and out, and a professional cheerleader even, and still struggle to find the right partner,” she said.

A spokesperson for Wingman said the giant billboard will be up for at least another week, so Mr. Right, hurry up. You can email her directly at friends@wingmanapp.com