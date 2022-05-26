ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

‘Date our friend.’ South Florida single’s profile posted on Times Square billboard

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKl9E_0frKF3no00

Single in South Florida?

Meet Sha Tabb. She’s ready to mingle.

How ready? Tabb, a reporter for Total Traffic & Weather Network who lives in Broward County, has taken her search for a mate to the big screen.

The former Miami Dolphins cheerleader’s dating profile is currently splashed across a 48-foot billboard.

The massive poster reads: “Sha is always cheering others on…now we are cheering her on!”

Tabb’s two besties are to thank. They created a profile for her on Wingman , the dating app “designed for nosy friends and family who want to intervene in their loves one’s dating lives.”

The South Florida native has been through a lot in her 42 years, surviving a brain tumor in middle school and a broken engagement. Good stuff has happened, too: She used to be a backup dancer for Pitbull and appeared in a Cardi B music video for “I Like It.”

The dog mom who also run marathons is a “joy to be around,” says her profile, which asks that her suitors be athletic, health conscious and family oriented.

“Sha speaks life into those around her and isn’t just beautiful on the outside, but also within! If you are reading this, it could be your lucky day,” reads more of her description. “She deserves someone who matches that energy and brings out the best in her.”

Need more incentive? The 5-foot-11-inch, brown-eyed, brunette beauty is “outgoing, ambitious and down to earth” and can probably get you out of a sticky traffic jam.

Wingman CEO Tina Wilson is rooting for her client, while acknowledging the situation for singles these days is tough.

“It goes to show you can be beautiful inside and out, and a professional cheerleader even, and still struggle to find the right partner,” she said.

A spokesperson for Wingman said the giant billboard will be up for at least another week, so Mr. Right, hurry up. You can email her directly at friends@wingmanapp.com

Comments / 1

Related
calleochonews.com

Cuban Exile Members in Miami Crush Laura Pausini Records in Protest

In protest of Laura Pauisini’s recent actions, Cuban exile members rode a steamroller over the singer’s records. Members of the Cuban exile community in Miami are unhappy with a 2018 photo of Italian singer Laura Pausini. In an unusual act of protest, they passed a steamroller over the artist’s records to destroy them once and for all.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Broward County, FL
Society
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sing us a song: Dueling piano bars making a comeback at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, Howl at the Moon

On a recent Thursday at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, two men in business suits decided to put the “duel” in “dueling pianos.” They sipped wine and slapped $50 bills on the baby grand in a fierce bidding war to hear the better classic: “Edge of Seventeen” or “Landslide.” Within a half-hour, $500 materialized in front of pianists Alissa Musto and Leon Novembre at the dim, stage-lit ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Billboard#Brain Tumor#Music Video#Miami Dolphins
cbs12.com

VIDEO: Car in canal, fire on land and at sea, and sucker punched

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best videos from this week in news. Car ends up in canal, at least one hospitalized in Miami. At least one person has been hospitalized on Friday after a car ended up in a canal in Miami-Dade, according to CBS Miami.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Weather, Operational Issues Causing Flight Cancellations at South Florida Airports

Travelers who came to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend are finding that it may take longer to get back home due to flights being canceled. As of Monday night, 240 flights had been canceled and 168 were delayed at Miami International Airport. A total of five flights were canceled and close to 140 were delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
5K+
Followers
955
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy