How to find baby formula in SD, navigate shortage: 'It's scary not being able to feed your child'

Sadie Smith just wants to feed her child.

The mother of 5-year-old and 10-month-old daughters is more than 1,000 miles away in St. George, Utah. But she couldn't think of any other options than to ask strangers on the internet for help locating formula in Sioux Falls for her youngest before her family is expected to move to South Dakota in late May.

Smith posted on the "Everything Sioux Falls" Facebook Group May 16 asking anyone headed to Costco to check if the formula her daughter drinks was in stock. After more than a week of waiting, she still heard the same thing: the shelves are empty.

Smith isn't the only mother desperately sourcing formula for their babies across the nation. It's just a bigger shock for her, since she's moving to one of the hardest-hit states for the formula shortage. South Dakota ranked No. 5 for emptiest shelves, according to a report from Datasembly , which tracks baby formula stock at more than 11,000 stores.

"Imagine having a 6-year-old or your own kid and then not being able to buy groceries for them for a whole week or more," said Smith, who uses formula, because she can't produce enough breast milk to nurse. "It's scary not being able to feed your child."

She had six containers of formula when the shortage started affecting more families a couple months ago, but that quickly dwindled and left her frantically searching for help.

How long will the formula shortage last?

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act last week for the formula shortage, hoping to boost production soon, and ordered the federal health and agriculture departments to use national defense department aircrafts to pick up infant formula from overseas.

The Michigan-based Abbott factory, where the FDA found dangerous bacteria in the plant causing a nationwide formula recall in February, also plans to restart plant production on June 4 .

Such actions are steps forward, but it's only temporary relief for parents until formula is consistently available on shelves again. No one has a clear answer on when the shortage will be over.

"Even when you get a little container you're good for a week, maybe, but then what?" Smith said. "Moms are thinking ahead and stressing ahead about this. It's a new pressure put on new moms who are already dealing with so much."

How to find formula in South Dakota

Parents in South Dakota have banded together to form a handful of online "formula watch" groups, snapping photos of restocked shelves at grocery stores across the state or offering to share formula their child isn't using.

Some people are driving hundreds of miles to pick up formula in other cities. Sometimes, it's not even for their own child, but for a friend. And other families have bought formula and had it mailed in from family members in less-affected states, or bought online from Canada or the European Union.

Merlin Goebel, owner and manager of Hartford Sunshine, said he's never seen a shortage like this before.

During the pandemic, the toilet paper shortage left his shelves bare, but people mostly stockpiled that. Families can't do that with formula, especially parents on the government-supplemented nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The program allows parents to only purchase certain quantities of formula.

He'll get phone calls from people 20 miles away in Brandon, asking if he has any formula on his shelves.

"We're all out of formula now," Goebel said. "We probably had three cans of two different kinds last week, but it's gone now. I order two to three cases of formula each week to refill my shelves, but I've been getting zero shipped to me lately."

Until families can have a reliable source of formula for their infants, pediatricians are encouraging families to take steps to still provide for their children safely.

Baby formula tips from Sanford pediatrician

That includes not making homemade formula or watering down formula bought at the store, since formula is specifically designed to provide for an infant's overall health needs, said Jennifer Haggar, a pediatrician at Sanford Health.

She also encourages families to avoid wasting formula, which means making smaller amounts of formula until your baby is full, rather than making a full bottle and throwing away 1 or 2 ounces. For some families with older babies, Haggar said introducing solid foods earlier is also an option.

While introducing foods early is typically "for fun" and encourages children to get a well-rounded nutrition early on, starting children on foods a little early gives families "one additional thing if you're in an emergency." She stressed that this should only be done for children who are showing signs of readiness, such as holding themselves up in a sitting position.

Families should also consider switching formulas to what is available, Haggar added. While Smith tries not to switch formulas on her daughter, since she gets fussier and uncomfortable if her diet is changed, Haggar said most babies can tolerate switching to different formulas, especially if they're older than four months. This doesn't typically apply to babies with medical requirements or allergies, though, she added.

She'll also connect families with WIC, order specific formula through home medical services at Sanford, or share formula samples from her office with patients.

"I haven't not been able to help families in some way yet," Haggar said. "That really is a message we're trying to deliver to families: if you are struggling, please talk to your child's doctor, because this is truly about the health and safety of your baby, and we want to be a partner to help you find what they need."

Haggar also added for families who can or choose to breastfeed their babies, she will try to support them as much as she can.

"I feel like having any family be successful with breastfeeding helps with the supply burden," Haggar said.

Smith was eventually was able to source a few more containers of her daughter's formula in Utah before moving to Sioux Falls, and she's less stressed about the shortage than newer moms because her daughter is nearly a year old, but she was encouraged by the kindness of her soon-to-be neighbors.

"I had over 20 people message me on Facebook after that post to say they'll look out for me and grab some if they see it," Smith said. "I can't believe the community you have here. It's really appreciated."

