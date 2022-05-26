Kiel Middle School receives third bomb threat tied to sexual harassment investigation, city cancels Memorial Day parade

KIEL – Police responded Thursday to the third bomb threat this week targeting a Kiel school because of an ongoing student harassment investigation, said Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser.

The city has also canceled its Memorial Day parade out of safety concerns stemming from the repeated threats.

This time, the Kiel Fire Department was involved, sending 14 personnel to assist police, according to the fire department's Facebook page .

Someone emailed the bomb threat to the Police Department at 6:48 a.m. Thursday, focused on Kiel Middle School, Funkhouser said. The email also went to members of the news media, a school staff member and people unaffiliated with the school district, a news release said.

When first responders arrived to search Kiel Middle School, the building was locked and empty because the Kiel School District had moved classes for the entire district online. Nothing was found in a search of the building, Funkhouser said.

Bomb threats had also prompted Kiel school evacuations Monday and districtwide closures Tuesday. All were related to the district's investigation of a potential violation of the federal Title IX law regarding discrimination in schools.

The Title IX investigation, which has received national media attention, centers around a complaint that three middle school students used incorrect pronouns to refer to another student .

The boys' parents, represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, have asked the district to dismiss the complaint. WILL condemned the bomb threats Monday on Twitter .

After Kiel school staff received "hateful, vulgar, and disturbing" communications on Monday, according to Funkhouser, the Kiel School Board followed the police chief's recommendations to postpone its planned Monday meeting and move it online.

The School Board held an all-virtual session on Wednesday , but did not discuss the Title IX investigation in open session.

Due to "security concerns," the city of Kiel also announced in a Facebook post Thursday that the Memorial Day parade is canceled this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is now assisting the investigation into the source of the bomb threats, Funkhouser said.

