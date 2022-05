It’s starting to get seriously concerning for Joe Girardi and the Philadelphia Phillies — if it hasn’t yet already. The Phillies are now third in the National League East division with just a 21-27 record and are a huge 10.5 games back of the division leaders, the New York Mets — the same team that swept Philadelphia in a recent three-game series at Citi Field. And when things are getting rough for a club, that team’s manager is always going to find his seat getting warmer, though Joe Girardi doesn’t seem to one to care about his job security.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO