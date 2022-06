Hundreds were left without power for a few hours this morning when a truck hit a downed tree in Aiken. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Augusta Road near Hillman Street. Power lines came down when the truck hit the tree in the road, leaving those in the area without power. Augusta Road was blocked near the accident site while emergency crews were on the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO