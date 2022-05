The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 did not disappoint as nearly 300,000 fans came back home again to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Memorial Day weekend classic. Following Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) breakthrough and hugely popular victory in the 2021 edition of the Indianapolis 500, MSR once again delivered another strong outing with both team entries.

