The Seattle Seahawks tried calling second-round pick Kenneth Walker during the NFL Draft, but they kept getting sent to voicemail. The Seattle Seahawks were an intriguing team to follow throughout the 2022 NFL Draft, especially to see if they would take a quarterback. They did not, but they did select nine players in the three-day event. But, one of them gave them a scare.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO