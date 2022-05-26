COVID-19 cases increase in Mid-South leading up to summer months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The kickoff to the summer travel season comes as COVID-19 cases are seeing a sharp rise across the country and in the Mid-South.

Data from the Shelby County Health Department shows that 100 new cases have been reported nearly every day in May, whereas in Mar. and Apr., there was only one day with more than 100 reported cases.

Local infectious disease doctors said there are likely a lot more infections than are being reported.

“The cases are way up,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist with Baptist Hospital. “It’s drastically underrepresented. It’s underreported.”

Dr. Threlkeld believes self-reporting is part of the problem, with many people using at-home test kits to get their results.

He told FOX13′s reporter Carolyn Cerda that he’s currently fighting the COVID-19 infection himself, and when he tried to report his positive results, he found the process difficult and irritating.

“I can assure you that if it was hard for me to get through the motions when I wasn’t feeling good, people who have COVID are not reporting it,” said Dr. Threlkeld. “We used to be diagnosed in places that would automatically report to health authorities. That doesn’t happen anymore. Most cases are identified in the privacy of your own living room. And guess what? Nobody is calling to report those things.”

Official Health Department numbers still show an increase in cases.

Shelby County’s seven-day average went from a 46-cases one month ago to 300 cases Thursday.

But doctors said this current spike is different than previous ones.

“Thankfully, between no increase in variants necessarily, and the extra immunity we all have - at least globally - from more recent severe waves with Omicron, there is less in the way of severe illness,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Infectious Disease Specialist with Methodist Hospital, Dr. Shirin Mazumder echoed that sentiment.

“Individuals who are unvaccinated are impacted, and even individuals who are vaccinated can catch the virus, but they are protected from severe disease,” said Dr. Mazumder. “Certainly, it is a concern. So, we encourage everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines.”

As of May 24, Dr. Mazumder said Methodist Le Bonheur had 39 COVID-positive patients, with four in the ICU.

The healthcare system also had 13 new COVID admissions in the past 24-hours.

Mazumder said the current rising trend should be a reminder for everyone to do their part to keep themselves and others safe, especially in the midst of COVID fatigue.

“I know everyone is tired, but I still think we know what to do,” said Dr. Mazumder. “We’ve been dealing with this for a few years now. We know what works: vaccines are the most important, being up to date and boost is very important, and masking in the appropriate setting can be very helpful.”

