The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team's conference title chances came to an end on Saturday morning after an 11-6 loss to Florida in the fourth round. Now, the continuation of its season is in the hands of the committee that will decide if Alabama is deserving of a bid to one of 16 regionals next weekend, which means the Tide would have to be one of the best 33 teams who did not win its conference.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO