New Bedford, MA

WATCH: Young Whale Plays Near New Bedford Coast

By Kate Robinson
 4 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — Two boat captains with a local marine assistance company spotted a young whale apparently frolicking in the water just about a mile off New Bedford on Wednesday — and they captured the moment on video. TowBoatU.S. New Bedford owner Capt. Clint Allen said his...

New Bedford’s American Legion Post 1 Cancels Sunday Events

American Legion Post 1 is canceling today's events that were planned as part of the Memorial Day weekend observation in New Bedford. According to a Post 1 Facebook post, the Memorial Day exercise planned for Pine Grove Cemetery today at 10:30 a.m. has been canceled, along with the exercise planned at the Vietnam Veterans' Honor Roll at New Bedford City Hall that was planned for 12 p.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

