ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

A DON’T MISS! Jesus Christ Superstar – 50th Anniversary Tour – Cast includes Miami and Florida natives – Begins May 31

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (@jesuschristsuperstar) will make its anticipated Miami premiere at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) from May 31 – June 5, 2022. This 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent’s...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-dade County, FL
Entertainment
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Miami-dade County, FL
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Ferguson
Person
Jesus Christ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy