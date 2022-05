[1] Students protest gun violence following latest school shooting – Local students in Albuquerque are standing together to speak out against gun violence and are demanding change in school safety. Thursday, students at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School held a walkout saying this is only the beginning of their fight for change while still fearing for the worst. Students at Rio Grande High School also protested by setting up 21 empty chairs outside the school then rang 21 bells, symbolizing the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO