Long Beach, CA

F/A-18s to conduct operations out of Long Beach Airport May 27 through May 31

By courtesy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo F/A-18 aircraft will conduct operations at Long Beach Airport from Friday, May 27 through Tuesday, May 31. It is anticipated that the aircraft will arrive...

GALLERY: San Clemente Remembers Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Passport to the Arts offers admission to Laguna Beach’s Three Art Festivals and exclusive special offers for summer 2022

Gain access to over 500 artists, live music, special events, and more this summer with a 2022 Passport to the Arts for only $29 per passport (a $45 USD value). This triple-value Passport to the Arts pass offers one-time entree to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach during the summer festival season: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show (July 5 to September 2), Laguna Art-A-Fair (July 1 to September 4), and Sawdust Art Festival (June 24 to August 28).
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Mental Health Nonprofit Aims to Help Young People

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Rep. Steel honors 12 community leaders for AAPI Heritage Month

Rep. Michelle Steel issued the following statement after presenting twelve community leaders with awards in recognition of their leadership during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. “The AAPI community in Orange County is truly remarkable, and we are fortunate to have such dedicated and talented leaders in our...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church honored by California Park and Recreation Society and the City of Los Alamitos

The City of Los Alamitos Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Commission nominated the Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church for the California Park & Recreation Society District 10 Volunteer Merit Award for their commitments to the community. During the week of March 22, 2021, fifth graders at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Garden Grove Day Camp brings enchantment to kids’ summer

If you’re looking to make summer special for the kids, enroll them in the 2022 “Enchanted Summer” Garden Grove Day Camp program. Garden Grove Day Camp offers nine weeks of fun, safe, and affordable summer activities and excursions for youth, ages 5 to 12. The program runs Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 13 through August 12. Camp is held at the Courtyard Center in Village Green park, located at 12732 Main Street.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Three OC baseball teams earn top seeds in CIF Southern California regionals

Orange County high school baseball teams are among those selected to compete in the CIF Southern California Regional championships beginning Tuesday at host sites, according to CIF state officials. CIF Southern Section champions JSerra, Tesoro and Estancia earned top seeds in the regional. Higher seeded teams will be home teams...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Summer reading activities at the Buena Park Library

From June 11 to August 6, the Buena Park Library will hold its annual summer reading program for adults, teens, and children. Readers of all ages can participate by registering at buenapark.beanstack.com or by downloading the free Beanstack app, logging their reading, and entering earned raffle tickets into prize drawings. Prizes include gift cards, Nintendo Switch Lites, a book basket, Knott’s Berry Farm tickets, and more. The first day to register is June 11, and the last day to log reading and enter raffle tickets for prizes is August 6.
BUENA PARK, CA
“Encuentro de Almas” with C&C comes to 2nd Sunday in The Chapel in June

C&C will perform “Encuentro de Almas” at St. Isidore Historical Plaza on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candi Sosa and Cristina Rebull are seasoned professionals who first united their voices singing Cuban and American music in 2014. C&C are internationally-known Cuban singers who are talented performers individually, but, when they come together magic happens.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28

Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 included a fatal Long Beach traffic accident, free concerts and movies, and a change at Servite High School. Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Community engagement brings peace

Jeremiah 29:7 But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare. The word welfare means peace and prosperity. Here in Jeremiah 29:7 it means we should do those actions that create and foster peace in our city, our community, and our neighborhood. One of the most effective ways to bring on peace is to get to the know people you live around: your physical neighbors, the people who work and frequent the stores you regularly shop, people at your local school, people at work, and those you see around town. You could be that blessing and kind soul to brighten someone’s day and help them not go down that negative river that seems to flow in the human heart. It’s learning people’s names, sharing stories together, giving out affirmation, appreciation, and accolades. It’s as simple as a smile. See, when we give attention to someone it shows they matter. God created each of us (see Psalm 139:13-16) and each of us matter. You matter and all humanity matters to God and when we acknowledge someone it makes a difference.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
UCLA rallies for wild 25-22 victory over Oregon State in Pac-12 baseball tourney

Teams combined for 47 runs and 53 hits in the 10-inning game. UCLA and Oregon State engaged in one of the wildest games in college baseball history on Saturday afternoon as part of the Pac-12 Tournament, with the Bruins picking up a 25-22 win on a three-run walk-off home run from redshirt sophomore Tommy Beres in Scottsdale, Ariz.
CORVALLIS, OR

