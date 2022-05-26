Mt. San Jacinto High School Class of 2022 celebrates commencement
The Mt. San Jacinto High School Class of 2022 celebrated commencement on Wednesday at the Richards Center in Palm Springs.
Over 100 students graduated.
Ray Franco, a graduate from Cathedral City, performed the national anthem. Diego Reyes and Renae Marquez were student speakers, and Bre'Aziah Calloway-Shockley gave the valedictory address.
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Mt. San Jacinto High School Class of 2022 celebrates commencement
