The Mt. San Jacinto High School Class of 2022 celebrated commencement on Wednesday at the Richards Center in Palm Springs.

Over 100 students graduated.

Ray Franco, a graduate from Cathedral City, performed the national anthem. Diego Reyes and Renae Marquez were student speakers, and Bre'Aziah Calloway-Shockley gave the valedictory address.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Mt. San Jacinto High School Class of 2022 celebrates commencement