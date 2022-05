(Radio Iowa) – A state legislator met some of Ukraine’s soldiers during a military training mission in Europe in 2017. Todd Prichard of Charles City is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and his unit participated in drills with soldiers from NATO countries and partner nations, like Ukraine. “My impression of them was they were quite competent and they were professional,” Prichard says. “This year they’ve demonstrated that professionalism and competency as they’ve done just an amazing job against a superior force and continue to do so.”

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO