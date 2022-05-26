ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannawa Falls, NY

Peaceful moment at Postwood Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindy Woodruff, Canton, enjoys the peacefulness of Postwood Park, Hannawa...

Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - In Castorland, the buzzing of Charlie Brown’s blades means magic is in the making. Or, rather, toys. “I’ll start with these cutouts,” he said. “I get the lumber ready for the wife, she traces them out, sends them back here. I sit here and turn the machine on.
Flags honor veterans in Potsdam

Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 members Michael Bunstone, Jim Bunstone, and Rick Robar lined the streets of Potsdam with American flags to honor our veterans. Photo taken on the steps of Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 on Elm Street. Photo submitted by Jordan LaValley.
Watching ships from Lisbon Beach campground

Warren McLear watches the shadflies and ships on the St. Lawrence River while camping at Lisbon Beach and Campground. He said the shadflies will be out in even greater numbers near Memorial Day. NCNow photo.
Perfect day for kite flying in Ogdensburg

‘People in the Greenbelt area of Morrissette Park were delighted to see three heavy duty kites, and all of the mechanics involved in flying them, on this perfect windy day,’said Patricia Trudell, who submitted the above photo. One of the kites was a massive American flag. Photo taken in Ogdensburg on May 21.
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization. The house at 461 Portage Street in Watertown was up for auction on Saturday. Mason Auction Block was selling it. The company’s executive assistant says about half of the profits will go...
Best of Boonville celebration on Saturday

BOONVILLE — The Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Best of Boonville celebration on Saturday, June 4. The event will include a car show, dog show, vendors, entertainment, and village-wide garage sales. The registration time for the car show, which will include prizes, is 9 a.m....
Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival held in Oswego

OSWEGO — The Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival welcomed people to Oswego to learn what the waterfront has to offer. Attendees enjoyed a wide range of family activities, demonstrations and displays, exhibits, vendors, live music and food. Representatives were on hand from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as...
Hadley-Luzerne responds to school threat

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.
10th Mountain Division helicopter used to rescue kayaker in distress in NY

10th Mountain Division soldiers from Fort Drum and five Army helicopters were deployed to rescue a kayaker who was in medical distress Wednesday night in St. Lawrence County. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services says it received a 911 call around 8:11 p.m. from a man in his 40s who said he had been kayaking all day on the Raquette River, was exhausted and couldn’t move his legs. While talking to the dispatcher, he started a small fire for warmth.
Construction of new Stewart's underway on Market

The former North Country Oil Change building is now a deep ditch, making way the a new Stewart’s Shop at the corner of Market and Grove Streets in Potsdam. Read more here. Photo Submitted by Bernadette Jenkins.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage. The fire was at 859 State Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur. County emergency officials say the call came in at 6:50 Sunday evening. That section of the highway was closed in both directions.
Community veterans honored inn Ogdensburg

The city of Ogdensburg has hung more than 100 banners honoring the communities veterans just in time for Memorial Day. Above, GM Calvin J. Moore is honored for his service in the U.S. Navy.
North Country man accused of aggravated harassment, criminal contempt

RUTLAND- A North Country man is accused of charges that trace back to harassment complaints, authorities say. It was shortly before 11:15 p.m. Thursday when the New York State Police in Watertown arrested Juston J. LaJoie, 46, of Carthage, NY. He is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated harassment in the second-degree and criminal contempt in the second-degree.
Utica, Rome receive federal housing funds

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a total $795,550,066 in funding to 71 public housing authorities (PHAs) in New York to make capital investments in their public housing properties. Rome is slated to receive $595,497, while Utica will get a total $2,823,236. The funding is part of...
