Desk and Derrick hosts annual golf tournament

The Desk and Derrick Club hosted their annual golf tournament Friday, May 20.

First, second and third place winners were named for each of two flights.

Other awards were for closest to the pin, with Brady Rusk winning in the men’s category and Kristen Long winning in the women’s category.

For longest drive, Bryce Berryman won in the men’s category and Lauren Allen won in the women’s category.

This is one of our biggest fundraisers for the club with funds going to their scholarship program, donations to the Project Back to School and sponsoring the MOLU (Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit - which is presented to area fifth-graders).

First Flight, First Place winners are Jeff Browning, David Reed, Toby Smith, Russell Hanger.

Second Flight, First Place winners are Torin Lentz, Tyler Howard, Taylor Durham, Cody Parker.

