ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow Board of Education moving forward with process to remove member Eric Whitfield

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkx3v_0frKAWJr00

The Onslow County Board of Education has voted on how to handle the actions of a sitting member.

The school board has unanimously voted to move forward with the process of "amotion" in attempting to remove Eric Whitfield from the Onslow County Board of Education. Whitfield was elected to the board in 2020 following a controversial campaign during which he faced allegations of making racist and derogatory comments about minorities.

He was also convicted of one count of cyberstalking former Onslow County Schools employee Kelli Muse on April 7 of this year.

More: After Eric Whitfield conviction, what are options for the Onslow Board of Education?

The board's litigation committee met Thursday morning preceding a special board meeting to receive and review the reported recommendations of the committee. Chairman Bob Williams said they received the report and recommendations from their outside council, and were ready to make those recommendations to the board.

"May I have a motion to adopt the resolution of the Onslow County Board of Education direct issue, and to petition for amotion to board member Eric Whitfield," Williams said in the meeting.

The resolution was read, and the board unanimously approved to move forward with "amotion."

An "amotion" is, according to the resolution, "available to the Onslow County Board of Education to remove a member of the board for just cause, and whereas an endeavor to remove a sitting member of a board of education should be only undertaken to address serious misconduct and unethical behavior."

The resolution continued to note that the Onslow BOE currently has no policy procedure or guidelines to govern an amotion proceeding, and whereas the board has both the authority and obligation to act when confronted with allegations of serious misconduct and unethical behavior on the part of one of its members.

Bob Joyce, Professor of Public Law and Government at the N.C. School of Government of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, said amotions are rare.

Whitfield did not attend the meetings.

"I did contact Mr. Whitfield by cellphone, and we had a conversation about today's proceedings and I did notify him to be here at 9 o'clock this morning for the litigation committee," said OCS Superintendent Barry Collins. "Not as a participant on the litigation committee, but rather the audience, and he did verify at that time that he would be here."

Reached for comment by The Daily News, Whitfield only said "I guess Republicans hate free speech."

Williams said in part of this process, they will contact a contract with a hearing officer to conduct the hearings. He has already spoken to board council, Alex Erwin, about those proceedings.

The board's outside council, Poyner Spruill, LLP, presented its investigation findings in the litigation committee meeting Thursday morning. Firm attorneys Rebecca Williams and Grace Pennerat conducted the investigation.

"We conducted an outside, external, independent investigation into two allegations," council said. "Allegation one, complaints of harassment by a board member, Russell Eric Whitfield, against an OCS employee Kelli Muse and community member Kristin Greer.

"And allegation two, allegations that board member Melissa Oakley acted together with Kelli Muse to allege charges of harassment against board member Russell Eric Whitfield and to file civil and criminal charges against Mr. Whitfield for cyberstalking."

Council said it began its investigation in early February, and reviewed more than 5,500 documents; including, emails, videos, social media posts and text messages. It also interviewed eight individuals.

However, council said Whitfield declined to be interviewed on several occasions, stating he was legally prohibited from discussing the matter with anyone until April 10, 2023.

"The documentation that we have seen, we have not seen that prohibition, but I do not know what was told to Mr. Whitfield in court or by the judge," council said.

The council said, regarding its findings on allegation one, Whitfield personally met with Muse to investigate her complaints regarding the CTE department at OCS. It also found Whitfield and Muse's relationship deteriorated, resulting in both of them posting videos online about their experiences with each other.

Council said that in some of the videos, Whitfield uses harsh language to refer to both Muse and Greer. He also authored two books available for purchase on Amazon about Muse.

"He also posted several videos on YouTube about Mrs. Muse, Mrs. Greer and presumably, Ms. Kylene Rose, another OCS employee," council said.

Their investigation also revealed no evidence that Melissa Oakley worked with Muse in any capacity to allege and file charges or claims against Whitfield.

"We found that Mr. Whitfield violated Onslow County BOE policy 2120, which is the Code of Ethics for School Board Members," council said. "More specifically, Mr. Whitfield failed to uphold the integrity and independence of the board member's office, and acted with impropriety in the exercise of the board's and the board member's official duties."

They added that Whitfield did not model civility to students, employees and all elements of the community as required by that policy.

"He did not refrain from investigating or attempting to resolve complaints personally, he did not avoid being placed in a position of conflict of interest, and he took private action that compromises the board administration," council said.

"Mr. Whitfield's activity on social media, including the posting of numerous YouTube videos about Kelli Muse and Kristin Greer where Mr. Whitfield used derogatory and insulting language, clearly violates the Onslow County Board of Education's Code of Ethics for School Board Members."

They added that he used profane language and reenacted court hearings in some of said videos.

Council said Whitfield also violated policy 2122, Role of Board Members in Handling of Complaints, when he met with Muse in October to discuss her systemic concerns aboutOCS.

He did not refer her to the correct administration as required in the policy.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Onslow Board of Education moving forward with process to remove member Eric Whitfield

Comments / 2

Neicie Graham
4d ago

He should of never be on the board, he has showed his true character from day one!

Reply
5
Related
WNCT

Bridgeton mayor passes away at age 75

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bridgeton Mayor Rodman L. Williams passed away Wednesday at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He was 75. The Town of Bridgeton posted a notice of his death on its website. He had been mayor of the Craven County town, located south of New Bern, since 2001. A visitation will be held Thursday from […]
BRIDGETON, NC
WITN

Retired police chief picks up more votes in tight New Bern mayor’s race

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The gap between the top two candidates for mayor of New Bern got a little larger after today’s official vote canvass in Craven County. Craven County Elections Director Meloni Wray says Toussaint Summers is now four votes ahead of Jeff Odham. On election night, the retired police chief had just a single vote lead against the current alderman.
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County line dancers win gold at Neuse River Senior Games

Lenoir County Line Dancers have won Gold at the Neuse River Senior Games six out of the last seven years. While most of the events were in-person, the line dancers submitted a video for their “Bootin Scootin Boogie” dance. They won Best in Show, which means they will compete in the State Games.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Maysville one of nineteen rural communities selected for Capacity Building Program

﻿Commerce Department to offer professional development, technical assistance, and implementation grants to rural governments and their staff. ﻿Raleigh, N.C. - Nineteen rural communities from across the state have been selected to participate in a unique new program to increase their capacity to plan, implement, and manage economic development programs and opportunities. The Rural Community Capacity (RC2) program, a pilot initiative from the Commerce Department involving Appalachian State University's Walker College of Business, will welcome its first cohort of participants in Boone today (Tuesday, May 24).
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council, NC
Onslow County, NC
Education
Onslow County, NC
Government
County
Onslow County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Parking fees may increase under final Wilmington proposed budget

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council held its final work session for the FY23 budget on Friday, May 27. “”The $251 million balanced budget prioritizes new investments in affordable housing, transportation and infrastructure improvements, and delivering equitable core city services,” a release from a city spokesperson says. “It also protects the city’s fund balance, which is critical to emergency response and recovery efforts, and contributes to the city’s consistently high marks from financial ratings agencies like Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd attends 26th annual Orange Street Artsfest in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people attended the 26th annual Orange Street Artsfest on Saturday as the two-day event came to a close. This is the first time since 2019 that the Orange Street Artsfest is being held on memorial day weekend, held on Saturday and Sunday. The street fair was held on Orange Street between Front and Second Streets, Orange to Dock Streets, and inside the Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center. It is one of the largest arts festivals in downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Conflict Of Interest#Onslow County Schools#Amotion
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WECT

UNCW grad impacts Jacksonville PD as its first social worker

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Jacksonville Police Department has hired a UNCW Master of Social Work graduate to fill its first social work position in the history of the department. According to UNCW, David Reese interned with Jacksonville PD reinforcing his belief that social work is a necessary service for...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ride for Freedom sees bikers converge in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Rolling Thunder’s Mission is to educate, facilitate and never forget. At the American Legion, over 200 motorcycle and truck engines are doing just that. “It’s physical awareness, as well as hoping hopefully the public will catch on and say, Okay, we’re going to find out what this is all about,” Paul […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
wraltechwire.com

Nash County set for economic expansion as Raleigh-based SinnovaTek buys, builds facility – with others on the way

MIDDLESEX – SinnovaTek, the Raleigh-based food-processing company who provides entrepreneurs and established companies access to a manufacturing line using technology licensed through North Carolina State University, is in the process of constructing an 100,000 square-foot facility in Middlesex. The company is just one of the firms that Nash County...
NASH COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It's time for action': Activists call on N.C. lawmakers to tighten gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. — A nonprofit in the Triangle is demanding state and federal lawmakers act to ban assault weapons after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Carolina Peace Center hosted a vigil this week in downtown Raleigh for victims of gun violence. Dozens of people came to show their solidarity and support for shooting victims and survivors in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wilmington teen makes school safety kits to prepare for lockdowns

Wilmington teen makes school safety kits to prepare for lockdowns. "I just want kids to feel safe and comfortable at schools rather than having to hear about all of these terrible things and having to be scared and go to school," he said. "I just want them to be able to come to school knowing that they're safe and secure."
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC senators want to give you a rebate for rising gas prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give you some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
WECT

Where to park in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Downtown Wilmington hosts many of the area’s biggest events, but it can also be dizzying to figure out where to park. Whether you only visit downtown occasionally or are a tourist looking to take a break from the beach, this guide is for you. On-street...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Judge rules against HOA, in favor of Raleigh homeowner's dog treat station

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County District Court judge ruled this week against a homeowners’ association threatening to fine a homeowner for a pet snack station. The argument boils down to who has control over the city of Raleigh’s right-of-way – a sliced of land between the sidewalk and the street – where the pet station has been for five years.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
284
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy